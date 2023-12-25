Will there be Elf 2? Will Farrell return as lead character explored as actor turns down $29 Million for sequel 

Elf 2, the sequel to the 2003 Christmas movie Elf, has been a topic of interest for years. The sequel, titled Elf 2: Buddy Saves Christmas, was once in development but stalled due to Will Ferrell's reluctance to reprise his role. In a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell revealed that he faced a significant decision when offered a staggering $29 million to reprise his role.

During the same interview, Ferrell reflected on his initial doubts about Elf 2. This included his apprehension during test screenings and his fear that the film might mark the end of his career. Therefore, despite the initial plans and fans' hopes, the current outlook suggests that Elf 2 is unlikely to materialize.

"It would look slightly pathetic," Will Ferrell on reprising his role in Elf 2

A still from the movie Elf (Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment)

In the 2003 Christmas film Elf, Will Ferrell's portrayal of Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. The film also featured a star-studded cast, including James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Bob Newhart, Mary Steenburgen, and Peter Dinklage.

According to various sources, the Christmas cult movie grossed $220 million globally against a modest $33 million budget. This success naturally sparked discussions of a sequel, Elf 2. When it came to Elf 2, Ferrell's integrity took precedence over the reported lucrative offer of $29 million.

In 2013, Ferrell was questioned by Rolling Stone about returning to his beloved character in Elf. However, Ferrell showed reluctance to take on the role as it would look "pathetic."

Ferrell said,

“I just think it would look slightly pathetic if I tried to squeeze back in the elf tights."

Additionally, in a 2016 interview with Yahoo while promoting The Jungle Book, Jon Favreau, the director of Elf, touched upon the subject again. He mentioned that initially, there had been discussions about a sequel. However, nothing materialized from these talks, and Favreau believes that this was likely a positive outcome.

“In the beginning there was talk of sequel, and it never came to be, probably for the best as now it exists as its own thing...But it comes up. I hear from the studio who pitch me different takes on it. There is part of me that wonders if there’s anything to be done to follow-up ‘Elf,' but I think a straight sequel is probably not the right move.”

Furthermore, Mirror details that James Caan, who co-starred in Elf with Will Ferrell, hinted at tensions between Ferrell and the director, Jon Favreau. This discord is cited as a key reason why an Elf sequel didn't happen. Caan mentioned that, despite the original film's success, these unresolved issues between Ferrell and Favreau stood in the way of a sequel.

What was the movie Elf about?

The story of Elf revolves around Buddy, a human who was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler. Thereafter, Buddy was raised among Santa's elves. Interestingly, unaware of his human origins, Buddy grows up in a world of elves. Moreover, he believed he was one of them despite his towering height and inability to master elf skills.

As Buddy grows up, he learns the truth about his origins and travels to New York City to find his biological father, Walter Hobbs. Buddy's father, Hobbs, is on Santa's "naughty" list due to his selfish and unkind demeanor. Walter, a successful but cynical book publisher, initially doesn't believe Buddy is his son. Moreover, he is overwhelmed by his childlike enthusiasm and naivety.

Furthermore, the movie follows Buddy's comedic adventures as he tries to navigate the human world. Naturally, his experiences vastly differ from the elf culture he grew up in. He experiences everything from the joys of sugar-laden food to the complexities of human relationships. His innocence and unwavering belief in the Christmas spirit affect everyone he meets, including his newfound family.

Despite the enduring popularity of the 2003 Christmas classic Elf, the possibility of the movie's sequel, Elf 2, remains an unfulfilled dream.