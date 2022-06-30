Will there be more episodes of The Upshaws season 2?

Netflix's popular comedy, The Upshaws, returned with its second season on June 29, 2022, after about a year's gap. So far, the streaming platform has released only eight episodes, but there is much more to come from the second season of the sitcom, as this season is a two-part affair. The second half of the new season of the show will soon make its way to the platform, though the network has kept the date a "top secret."

After the first season had a successful run, the network renewed the show for a longer second season. The second season is supposed to be 16 episodes long, but Netflix split it into two parts, with the first half already out and the second part reportedly on its way. The second part of the series will also be eight episodes long.

The first half of the second season also left a fascinating cliffhanger for its viewers. Read on for more details.

When can you expect The Upshaws season 2, part 2?

Though not officially split into two parts, it is more convenient to label the two halves of the second season. For the first half of the second season, Netflix dropped all eight episodes at once. The second half will also follow the same pattern when it releases.

According to Bustle, Netflix has reportedly stated that "The premiere date for Part 2 is still top secret." Given that the first season aired in 2021, it is safe to expect that the second half of the current season will also premiere sometime this year, most probably in the later half.

This season has shown some great character development in its short duration. This may take shape in a fuller manner in the second half of the season. It should also address the big cliffhanger at the end of the eighth episode, where Bennie (Mike Epps) and Aunt Lucretia (Wanda Sykes) both ended up in prison.

What is The Upshaws about?

The Upshaws is a sitcom following the lives of a middle-class black family residing in Indiana. The show follows patriarch Bennie Upshaw and his four children, wife, and wife's sister, as they navigate through the various awkward challenges that come with running a family.

The show is shot in a multi-camera setup with laugh tracks, replicating the golden days of sitcoms. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"In Indiana, a working-class African American family struggles to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it."

The cast of the show includes Mike Epps as Bennie Upshaw, Kim Fields as Bennie's wife Regina, Wanda Sykes as Lucretia Turner, Gabrielle Dennis as Tasha, Jermelle Simon as Bernard Jr., Page Kennedy as Duck, Diamond Lyons as Kelvin Upshaw, Journey Christine as Maya Upshaw, Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah Upshaw, and Ayaamii Sledge as Brianna.

The odd yet lovable cast has become an integral part of the show's success as viewers have so far strongly identified with the dysfunctional family and their struggles.

All the episodes of The Upshaws are now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates on the second half of the second season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far