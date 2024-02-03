Will there be Hazbin Hotel Episode 9? Explained

Given how the finale concluded, the hype for Hazbin Hotel Episode 9 seemed to be hanging in the balance, leaving fans in suspense. With a massive cliffhanger that has caught the fans off guard, the restlessness for what’s on the horizon for Charlie and her Hazbin Hotel indeed remains a big question that will hopefully be answered soon.

Over the course of eight episodes, Charlie’s pursuit of helping the souls of Hell remained absolute, and it was really heartwarming to see her friends change for her. Her golden opportunity of having an audience with the Seraphims in Heaven became a disaster.

However, regardless, the Princess of Hell refused to give up on her dream and became the only demon so far to bring a change that not even Lucifer had envisioned. With the way the finale wrapped up, the anticipation for Hazbin Hotel Episode 9 was expected to be on the horizon, but unfortunately, it is not in the cards.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for the Hazbin Hotel. Reader’s discretion is advised.

No Hazbin Hotel Episode 9, but a second season is in the works

Hazbin Hotel Season 1 was originally slated for an eight-episode run from January 18 to February 1. The reason behind the show ending its run sooner than expected is due to its double-header release format, having two episodes released weekly. With this, it is apparent that Hazbin Hotel Episode 9 has always been a tale untold.

However, as revealed prior to the first season’s release, Season 2 was already announced to be under production by A24, Bento Box Entertainment, and Amazon Studios. So, in the total number of episodes, Hazbin Hotel Episode 9 is indeed there but will be titled “Season 2 Episode 1,” ultimately becoming the first chapter of the second installment.

After earning widespread praise and love since its initial release on YouTube four years ago, from the Pilot to its first featured eight-episode series, Hazbin Hotel Season 2 is gearing up to announce release dates. Fans can also look forward to exciting revelations, as the creators are expected to unveil new characters and new details soon.

Hazbin Hotel plot summary

Hazbin Hotel is Certified Fresh at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, and here’s how the website describes the plot of the series:

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven.

It continues:

While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner, Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Where to watch Hazbin Hotel

All eight episodes of Hazbin Hotel are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, the OTT that ordered the series after its popularity skyrocketed. Although the Pilot is not available on the streaming giants, fans can breathe easy as they can watch it for free on YouTube, which also uploaded the first episode for a limited time period.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hazbin Hotel as 2024 progresses.