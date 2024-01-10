Will there be Julia season 3? Renewal possibility explored

Julia season 3 is yet to get the green light, but the possibility is high because of the show's success so far. The show was renewed by HBO for a second season just two months after the release of season 1, and fans are eagerly waiting for its continuity into a third season.

The series, which made its streaming debut on HBO in 2022, dramatizes the intriguing life of revolutionary chef Julia Child as she shares her culinary expertise with millions through her 1960s television program, The French Chef.

Daniel Goldfarb, the show's creator and executive producer, discussed the prospect of a third season with Variety. He said:

"We are daydreaming about a third season, and actually looking a little later in the ’60s, where it feels like there’s so many incredible things that happened in the biography.

"As “The French Chef” went through some major shifts and the cookbook came out, Julie’s relationship with Simca could change."

Julia season 3: The Possibilities

Julia Child, The American TV Chef (Image via koodeker@Instagram)

HBO Max series Julia centers around Julia Child, the beloved American TV chef and cookbook author. The show premiered in March 2022 and was renewed for a second season in May of the same year.

The show received widespread acclaim from both critics and viewers, who were captivated by its delectable cuisine sequences, irresistible charm and the exceptional performance delivered by Sarah Lancashire in the role of Julia.

Although HBO Max has not yet given the go-ahead for Julia season 3, the chances are excellent, given the show's track record of popularity. Sarah Lancashire has said that she would be happy to resume filming and that she's very excited to continue portraying the character.

The second season focused on her ascent to stardom following the publication of Mastering the Art of French Cooking and her return from Paris. However, the height of her TV fame and her position as a household figure in America during the 1970s and beyond might be the subject of a third season.

There are still many years of Julia Child's extensive and innovative career to be explored, which might yield content for several seasons. Julia is a great choice for HBO Max to decide to renew for a third season due to her overall high ratings and reviews.

Julia season 2 finale and the prospect of Julia season 3

Despite its primary focus on cuisine, "Julia" is a show with much more going on. Numerous social themes from the 1960s are tackled in the Max comedy series, like feminism, homosexuality, civil rights and the anti-war movement.

Julia concludes its second season on Thursday with a spectacular conclusion that features the filming of a daring section featuring crustaceans in the Lobster a l'Americaine episode.

The Childs (played by Sarah Lancashire and David Hyde Pierce) must face and thwart an FBI investigation into WGBH's subversive activities after cooking and visiting farmer's markets in the south of France with Simone Beck (Isabella Rossellini), their friend and co-author. They then return to Boston with the assistance of station staff members like producer Alice (Brittany Bradford).

Talking to Variety about the finale and the prospect of Julia season 3, creator Daniel Goldfarb said:

"At the party in the end of the finale, when Julia declares that she wants to be on the right side and she wants to make some noise — that’s what I hope we get to do. I hope we get to make some noise."

According to Goldfarb, it's evident that the writers have high expectations for the direction of the story in Julia season 3. It appears that Julia's journey is far from complete, pending the continuation of production.

As you wait for Julia season 3, you can catch up on her story in season 2 streaming on Max Original and Prime Video.