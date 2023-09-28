5 new exciting shows on HBO Max this week

With its recent rebranding, HBO has brought a lot of changes to its streaming service. Alongside the name change to Max, the platform has also started picking up more content to host.

Previously popular for its original titles and a handful of proprietary titles, Max has expanded its horizon and now hosts content from a wider pool of production houses. Be it a docu-series, talk show, comedy, or even an anthology series, Max has everything to offer for its audience.

HBO Max was already one of the best streaming services, and a rebranded Max has taken it to the next level by expanding its library. With that in mind, we have curated a list spotting some of the newest additions Max has brought in for its viewers in the last week of September.

Savior Complex, Starstruck season 3, and more - five best shows landing on HBO Max in the last week of September

1) American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life

Date of Release: September 25, 2023.

Marilyn Monroe (Image via Getty)

American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life is a TV series from the house of PBS. The series American Masters was created by Susan Lacy and premiered on the channel in 1986. The show has aired 37 seasons till 2023 and continues to bring biographicals on some of the most celebrated American artists.

Their episode on Marilyn Monroe originally aired on PBS on July 19, 2006. Directed by Gail Levin, the 55-minute episode starred Eve Arnold, Cecil Beaton, Patricia Bosworth, Joe DiMaggio, and others alongside Marilyn Monroe through archival footage. The show used still photos to reminisce about her reel and real life.

A short official synopsis for the show, as available on PBS, reads as follows:

"There are tens of thousands of photographs of Marilyn Monroe in existence, from Hollywood studio stills to candid pictures snapped on the streets of New York. Many of the best-known were taken by the definitive photographers of our time. Their work is brought to new life in American Masters – Marilyn Monroe: Still Life."

2) Savior Complex

Date of release: September 26, 2023.

Savior Complex (Image via HBO)

Savior Complex is a true-crime documentary limited series from the house of HBO. Jackie Jesko directed and produced the series, with T. Griffin working on the soundtrack. Savior Complex premiered on HBO on September 26, 2023, with its first hour-long episode. The remaining two episodes were released on September 27, 2023 and were simultaneously made available on their streaming service, Max.

The official synopsis for the HBO original series reads as follows:

"Savior Complex investigates the controversial story surrounding Renee Bach, a young American missionary who said she was called by God to set up a charity for malnourished children in Jinja, Uganda. But years later, disturbing allegations arose that Renee was treating the sick children herself without medical qualifications."

3) Crimes Gone Viral season 3

Date of Release: September 27, 2023.

Crimes Gone Viral (Image via Investigation Discovery)

Crimes Gone Viral is a crime documentary anthology series from the house of Investigation Discovery. The series originally premiered on Investigation Discovery in October 2020 and has aired three seasons with over 40 episodes.

The series recently returned with its third season, released on Investigation Discovery on August 22, 2023 and has aired 12 episodes till September 27, 2023. The riveting series on real-life crimes caught on camera has also found its way to HBO's streaming service, Max, where fans can catch the latest season now.

The official synopsis for Crimes Gone Viral reads as follows:

"Gripping clips of kidnappings, break-ins, wild car chases, and other crimes rack up millions of views, but the stories behind these crimes are often never told -- until now. This series takes viewers inside the most shocking crimes that went viral."

4) Starstruck season 3

Date of Release: September 28, 2023.

Starstruck (Image via HBO)

Starstruck is a British comedy-drama series from the house of BBC Three. Created, co-written, co-directed, and starred by Rose Matafeo, the series premiered on BBC Three in 2021 and has aired three seasons with six episodes each.

While Starstruck was distributed in the United Kingdom by BBC Three, the series arrived in the United States through HBO's streaming service as a Max Original. The cast features Nikesh Patel and Emma Sidi in pivotal roles alongside Matafeo. The latest third season has just dropped on Max and is available with all six episodes.

The official synopsis for the series, as provided by Max, reads as follows:

"In this delightful romantic comedy, Jessie, a London-based millennial juggling dead-end jobs and an existential crisis, navigates the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous film star Tom. After a New Year's Eve hookup and awkward morning after, Jessie and Tom begin to realize they can't seem to keep away from each other, despite their opposite circumstances, the pressures of adulthood, and individual romantic entanglements. With heart and humor, Starstruck explores the collision between two people living in different worlds as they defy expectations about their unlikely pairing."

5) Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? season 4

Date of release: September 29, 2023.

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? (Image via HBO Max)

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? is a news talk-show series from the houses of CNN. The series is hosted by longtime Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who moved to CNN in 2021 after the work environment at Fox post-election became "unsustainable," according to him.

The series premiered in 2021 on CNN+, the channel's first streaming service. However, with the service closing soon after, the show also moved streaming to HBO Max while an edited-down one-hour episode aired on CNN. However, the upcoming fourth season of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? is set to air exclusively on CNN Max, Max's streaming news hub.

The synopsis for the upcoming season of the show reads as follows:

"Hosted by CNN Anchor Chris Wallace, the in-depth program features the renowned journalist in conversation with newsmakers, innovators, and cultural icons across entertainment, sports, politics, and the arts. Guests for the upcoming season include Academy Award-winning film director, producer, and screenwriter Oliver Stone; Emmy-winning veteran NFL sportscaster Al Michaels; GRAMMY-winning musician Jon Batiste; and financial advisor and author Suze Orman, amongst others to be announced in the weeks ahead."

These are our top picks for the newest shows added to Max's library. However, if these shows did not catch your attention, HBO has other titles like Halloween Cookie Challenge season 2, Chopped: Volume 3, The Ghost Town Terror season 2, and more coming to be released this week.