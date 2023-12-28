Will Justin Hammer return to the MCU? Possibilities of the character's return, explored

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set to revive a Phase 1 villain, Justin Hammer, after nearly a decade since his last appearance. Justin Hammer will return in an episode of What If...? season 2, seeking revenge on Tony Stark in an alternate reality.

The episode, titled What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?, explores a scenario where Harold ‘Happy’ Hogan tries to protect Avengers Tower during the holidays, possibly from Hammer.

Speculation suggests that Justin Hammer might also make a live-action return in the upcoming series Armor Wars.

Justin Hammer returns to the MCU

In the second season of the What If...? animated series, which started streaming on Disney+ on December 22, 2023, Hammer is envisioned as free and plotting revenge against Tony Stark.

The multiverse storyline depicts Avengers Tower under siege by Justin Hammer during Christmas, with Happy Hogan and Darcy Lewis attempting to thwart his plans. The trailer hints at Justin Hammer wearing Iron Man's Hulkbuster armor, adding anticipation to his return.

Hammer, the CEO of Hammer Industries and a weapons contractor in Iron Man 2, initially served as a rival to Tony Stark. Despite being underutilized in the MCU, Hammer's character will finally see a comeback.

The last time audiences saw Hammer was in the 2014 one-shot All Hail The King, where he was incarcerated after the events of Iron Man 2. Beyond the animated appearance in What If...?, speculation arises about Sam Rockwell's reprisal of the role of Justin Hammer in live-action, particularly in the MCU project, Armor Wars.

Disney Marvel’s next venture

Adapted from the 1987-1988 comic storyline, Armor Wars, a new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is set to showcase James 'Rhodey' Rhodes, played by Don Cheadle, in the lead role.

The character, also known as War Machine, was initially introduced in 2008's Iron Man, with Cheadle taking over in Iron Man 2.

Armor Wars was initially planned as an MCU Disney+ series but has since evolved into a movie, indicating a more significant narrative and likely connecting to the broader MCU storyline, similar to Rhodey's involvement in Secret Invasion.

The movie will likely delve into Tony Stark's death from Rhodey's perspective, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

Rhodey is expected to confront those who have stolen Stark tech, potentially safeguarding Stark's legacy.

While no substantial updates have been revealed since the project transitioned to a movie, Don Cheadle is confirmed as the lead in Armor Wars.

The involvement of other MCU characters, particularly Riri Williams, who possesses her suit of armor, is anticipated and may also result in the return of Justin Hammer.

Secret Invasion connection

Secret Invasion, another MCU series, has set the stage for Armor Wars by revealing that Rhodey had been kidnapped by Skrulls, leading to a Skrull impersonating him.

The series hints at Rhodey being a Skrull since the Civil War, raising intriguing possibilities for Armor Wars' exploration of Rhodey's imprisonment and its connection to stolen Stark tech.

While Armor Wars is a new project, the MCU has previously explored themes of villains stealing Iron Man's designs and technology for nefarious purposes.

Instances include Obadiah Stane creating the Iron Monger armor, Hammer's attempts in Iron Man 2, and the theft of Extremis technology in Iron Man 3.