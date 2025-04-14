Will McDonald's be open on Easter 2025? Details explored

With Easter just around the corner, there is speculation about whether fast-food chains like McDonald's will be open on the day. Many people celebrate the festival at home or away with their families instead of going out.

However, there are many who don't celebrate the festival and might look for fast-food chains and restaurants on the day. As per USA Today (dated April 2), most McDonald's outlets in the US will be open on Easter 2025, i.e., April 20, 2025. However, their hours may vary depending on the region and other factors.

Customers can check the operating hours of their preferred location through the brand's store locator on its website. The outlets will be selling their regular menu, and considering it would be Easter, the egg items would perhaps be in demand.

McDonald's brings back fan-favorite item for Easter, but not in the US

The iconic fast-food chain is bringing back its Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry for Easter 2025 and the spring season. However, it will only be available in Canada, and that too for a limited time.

Popular food Instagram account Snackolator wrote on their social media handle on March 30:

"With the price of eggs these days, a Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry is an absolute value... but the McDonald's Easter Bunny is not visiting the states again this year! Unfortunately this McFlurry is only at McDonald's in Canada because apparently they don't think we'd like this in the states."

One of the Easter specialties has always been eggs, and hence, brands introduce or focus on egg items on their menu. McDonald's Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry is one of them. It features the brand's iconic vanilla soft serve with Cadbury chocolate pieces and a Cadbury Egg Creme fondant.

Other McDonald's recent offerings

The brand continues to either bring back old items or introduce new innovative products for its fans and customers. It has recently made some new, exciting announcements for the Spring season as well.

Return of premium lemonade

The fast-food chain is bringing back its Premium Lemonade and making it a permanent addition to its lineup. This was introduced back in 2023 and garnered a great positive reaction. Hence, it is now returning and announcing it on April 8. The company's statement read:

"You know what they say - when life gives you lemons! Our Lemonade quickly became a fan-favorite in select local markets after being introduced in March 2023."

"Now, it's making its way to the national stage. Starting April 8, customers everywhere can get a taste of our Lemonade as it rolls out as a permanent menu fixture at participating restaurants nationwide."

The lemonade is made with water, ice, cane sugar, lemon juice concentrate, and lemon pulp. Its price varies depending on the online platform or region.

Minecraft Movie meal

The fast-food chain collaborated with Mojang Studios to release a new Minecraft Movie Meal on April 1, 2025. This was done to celebrate the new Minecraft movie that was released in theaters on April 4, 2025.

Expand Tweet

The Minecraft Movie Meal comes in two variants: with a Big Mac or with 10-piece McNuggets. Both meals contain a medium portion of fries, a soft drink, and a toy. The McNuggets meal also contains a Nether Flame sauce.

The meals feature 12 toys based on Minecraft, like the llama, the creeper, or Garrett the Garbage Man. The meal is only available until May 6, 2025.

