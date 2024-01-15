Will there be Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Episode 11? Explained

Fans may be looking out for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 11 after the tenth episode ended in a cliffhanger.

However, the series is over as of now. Apple TV+ had announced 10 episodes for the season, and all of them are over. As such, there will be no Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 11. As part of the MonsterVerse, the series is supposed to connect to the rest of the shows and movies in the franchise.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the second television series of the franchise that has mostly presented a large-screen spectacle of the Titans. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was developed by Chris Black and Matt Fraction to explain many of the canon events in the franchise's timeline.

The series presented events across half a century, explaining the first sightings as well as the origin of Monarch, an organization that had references in many of the previously released movies.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 11 was never in the works

After the tenth episode, titled Beyond Logic, viewers likely were left asking for more, particularly in the wake of the events presented at the end of episode 10. However, Apple TV+ never planned on making Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 11. At the launch of the series, the channel had announced 10 episodes.

As such, the twist in the tale at the end of episode 10 needs a complete arc of explanations, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 11 will not be enough to make sense of the turn of events. While there's no news about another following season, the gap of two years when May, Lee and Cate were in the Hollow Earth needs explanation.

The fact that Keiko survived the Hollow Earth and reunited with her granddaughter Cate was the good part of the episode. When May and Shaw met them again, they reconnected the Titan lure machine to Operation Hourglass launch vehicle. Keiko wanted to stay back but was convinced otherwise by Cate.

When the launch vehicle was started, it attracted an Ion Dragon, which was made to attack the machines and the team. As Shaw stepped out of the vehicle to reconnect a dislodged cable, Godzilla entered through the open portal and saved them. However, Shaw sacrificed himself as the vehicle escaped through the portal.

The team returned to the surface and reunited with Tim, Kentaro and Hiroshi. They were surprised to note that two years had passed since they were in the Hollow Earth. Moreover, Monarch did not exist in 2017, and Tim has joined Apex Cybernatics on Skull Island.

In the end, Kong’s call was heard, and they left the spot. This canon event in the franchise might have led to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 11.

About Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

As mentioned before, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was presented as a series of 10 episodes and was aimed to provide the origin story of the organization’s establishment and recognition under the Federal government.

The story presented two arcs, one starting during World War II, while the other centred around 2015. As per the MonsterVerse timeline, the series covers the period between Godzilla’s fight with MUTOs and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tries to make the first sightings and further covert research on more Titans plausible.

The introduction of Apex Cybernatics in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 10 is significant, as the organization was first seen by fans of the franchise in Godzilla vs. Kong. However, here, the organisation’s existence is hinted at much before the two Titans clashed.

With the end of the series flagging off the franchise’s upcoming movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, to be released on March 29, 2024, there seems to be no need for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 11. However, fans can keep their fingers crossed for a second season of Monarch.

Where to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episodes 1 to 10?

While there may not be any prospect of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 11, fans can rewatch the episodes from 1 to 10. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is exclusively produced for Apple TV+ and can be viewed there.

The channel is available free for three months with the purchase of any Apple product. Interested viewers who do not have an Apple TV+ subscription can opt for a free trial. However, in regions where Apple TV+ is not available, a VPN can be used.