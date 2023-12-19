Will Netflix make new seasons of Warrior after picking up the rights? Details explored as Max cancels popular show

Warrior was one of the most popular shows on Max however, it will not be featured on the streaming service anymore as Netflix recently acquired the rights to the series.

The martial arts crime drama's three seasons currently airing are expected to reach a wider audience thanks to Netflix's acquisition of the series' library through a co-exclusive agreement with Max in the regions served by Warner Bros. Discovery streamers. The series is anticipated to make its Netflix debut in February 2024.

As per a report from Deadline, if Warrior does well, Netflix may decide to order a new season of the drama, which would be based on Bruce Lee's original idea and script.

Warrior debuted its third season earlier this year and was well-received by fans. It would be a massive loss for the show to get cancelled and the acquisition by Netflix suggests positivity for another season at least.

Warrior acquired by Netflix after being canceled by Max - Exploring the possibilities for new seasons

The series Warrior shifted to a third streaming service in as many years after this most recent move to Netflix. The show debuted in 2019 on Cinemax and ran there for two seasons before the network announced at the beginning of 2020 that it was leaving the Originals division. The third season of the series, which debuted on Max this summer and ended on August 17, was taken up in the Spring of 2021 by WBD's sibling service Max.

The creator of the series, Jonathan Tropper had an exclusive interview with Deadline where he hinted that the show will most likely continue beyond the current third season. Here is what he had to say:

"Warrior is a show that simply refuses to die. Through platform and regime changes, the writers, producers, cast, crew, and our stunt team continued to make something powerful, relevant, and wildly unique. And now, thanks to Netflix, we’ve been given yet another lease on life, and I’m thrilled for everyone involved that millions more viewers around the world will discover it,”

Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee serves as the executive producer for the series and also had a positive outlook toward the acquisition of the series by Netflix. This is what she had to say:

“If anything can be said about Warrior, with Bruce Lee in our corner, our indomitable spirit is REAL! And so, my wish is that the huge global Netflix audience LOVES Warrior and from that Love more goodness flows – in the form of greater recognition for our talented cast and crew who deserve all the things, in the form of passionate fandom for this relevant kick ass show and, if I dare to dream, in the form of an opportunity to continue our story for our amazing fans who, thanks to Netflix, will have grown in number and enthusiasm!”

The comments from the producer and the creator of the series suggest that the series is very popular and might be renewed for new seasons if it gains a significant amount of streams on Netflix.

Tropper created and executive produced Warrior, which takes place in late 19th-century San Francisco's Chinatown during the bloody Tong Wars. Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy, is the focus of the show. He mysteriously immigrated to San Francisco from China. Ah Sahm, or Tongs, becomes a hatchet man for the Hope Wei, one of Chinatown's most potent organized crime families, after demonstrating his prowess in combat.

Catch the latest season of the series is currently streaming on Max and is expected to debut on Netflix in February 2024.