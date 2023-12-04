Will Nettles be in House of the Dragon season 2? Rumors explored

With the release of the long-awaited teaser trailer of House of the Dragon season 2, questions and rumors take their rise once again, igniting the anticipation for the unfolding narrative. The Dance of the Dragons stands as a pivotal event in history, signifying the dramatic collapse of the Targaryen dynasty’s 300-year reign.

The new teaser trailer surely got everyone excited by glancing at the upcoming events and teasing new characters from George R. R. Martin’s original book. However, fans who follow the author’s work wonder if the live-action adaptation will exclude important characters essential to the Dance of the Dragons.

Among the long list of characters who are anticipated to make their debut in House of the Dragon season 2 is Nettles, one of the important characters from Fire and Blood. As the official teaser trailer confirms the entry of Addam of Hull, the debut of Nettles is still hanging in the balance.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead from the books of George R. R. Martin and the TV series adaptation, House of the Dragon.

Will Nettles be featured in House of the Dragon season 2

Expand Tweet

During the filming of House of the Dragon season 2, oceans of rumors stirred fans’ curiosity, with much speculation centering around the debut of characters in the sequel.

Similar to other speculations, the arrival of Nettles was also anticipated on the horizon. However, according to various leaks, indications suggested that she, alongside Prince Daeron Targaryen and others, might not make an appearance until season 3.

However, leaked pictures from the sets of House of the Dragon season 2, filmed at Llanddwyn Beach, showcased the Dragonseeds (illegitimate children of Valyrian descent) gathered for what appears to be the Sowing (men and women to claim the rider-less dragons).

Expand Tweet

The picture featured four new cast members: Parked Lapaine (on the far left playing an unknown character), Kieran Bew (playing Hugh Hammer), an unknown black actress (likely to be playing Nettles), and lastly, on the far right is Leon Ockedon (likely to play Ulf the White).

Regardless of House of the Dragon season 2 confirming the arrival of Nettles in the series, she plays an important role in the storyline. Without her and the other vital characters’ inclusion in Dance of the Dragons, it would be quite a disappointment.

Although it is yet to be disclosed, Nettles will possibly make her debut in House of the Dragon season 2 alongside others, and the leaked picture confirms the assumption.

Is Nettles a Targaryen descent

Expand Tweet

Like many characters in the world of George R. R. Martin’s fantasy delight, the origins of Nettles are also shrouded in mystery. According to Mushroom, a character from the original source material who was excluded from the TV series adaptation, Nettles was an illegitimate child of uncertain birth born to a dockside pr*stitute in Driftmark.

Various accounts of the war in the books, chronicled by different Maesters, present conflicting information regarding the nature of the relationship between Daemon and Nettles. As recorded by Maester Norren, who served Manfryd Mooton of Maidenpool, Daemon:

“Doted upon the brown girl as a man might dote upon his daughter.”

By most readers, this was just taken as Norren’s subjective opinion, as no other sources supported the claims that Daemon was Nettles’ father. On the contrary, what they had was more of a romantic relationship.

Throughout the series, the actual father of Nettles remains a mystery. However, her being one of the Dragonseeds, with an unconfirmed lineage, is an intriguing aspect that captivates the storyline. Nettles was also mentioned once in HBO’s Game of Thrones by Pedro Pascal’s Oberyn Martin”

“Along with her dragon, Nettles had taken to riding Daemon.”

Who will be the dragon of Nettles in House of the Dragon season 2

In the books, Nettles flawlessly tames the untamable Sheepstealer, one of the three wild dragons living on Dragonstone. She was also the only rider to tame Sheepstealer in the entirety, an unparalleled feat that she conquered by gaining his trust by feeding him freshly slain sheep as a token of goodwill each day.

Sheepstealer’s egg hatched when King Jaehaerys I Targaryen was still young. Given its indomitable nature, there was none in the world who could bond with the beast, and those who tried their luck eventually met their grim fates.

Over the course of time, the idea of taming Sheepstealer faded away as becoming his rider was inevitably considered suicide. It is not just Sheepstealer, as every dragon is picky about choosing their riders. However, Sheepstealer killed more candidates than Seasmoke, Silverwing, and Vermithor combined.

During The sowing, Silver Denys, the illegitimate son of Maegor I Targaryen, tried to mount Sheepstealer but lost his arm in the process and got devoured by him and another rider-less dragon named Cannibal. Subsequently, all of Denys' children died in front of him, becoming the prey of both the dragons.

The other person to try his luck was Alyn of Hull, another Dragonseed and the brother of Addam. Despite his legitimized lineage, even Alynn couldn’t tame Sheepstealer and got burned as a result. Surprisingly, Alynn survived the flames and lived to tell the tale, having scars all over his body as a trophy. In the books, it has been stated that Sheepstealer and Nettles lived their remaining days together.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on House of the Dragon season 2 as 2023 progresses.