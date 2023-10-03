Will there be Only Murders in the Building season 4? Renewal possibility explored

Only Murders in the Building is one of the most-watched and highly regarded comedies on TV.

Produced by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the American mystery-comedy television show follows Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. The three play the roles of three characters who become involved in a murder investigation in their own apartment complex due to a shared interest in true crime podcasts.

Despite having incredibly different personalities from each other, the three get along very well due to their love for true crime. The trio is looking into the murder of their neighbor Tim Kono and is trying to solve it using their expertise in true crime, but they quickly run into trouble. They also realize that they are being followed.

The cast of Only Murders in the Building is excellent, and the production is well-written and exciting. Fans of intrigue, humor, and genuine crime love the show. The program has received numerous nominations, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. It was also named the best comedy series on television by Critics' Choice.

Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a fourth season

Only Murders in the Building has been given a fourth season by Hulu. The announcement was made on the same day as the season 3 finale's release on the streaming platform.

There are several reasons why the program has been renewed for a fourth season. First of all, a lot of people love the show. Since its debut in 2021, it has been one of Hulu's most popular original series. Second, the program has received favorable reviews. Two Primetime Emmy Awards are among the many accolades it has received.

The show's makers have also mentioned that they have plans for additional seasons. John Hoffman, the program's creator and showrunner, has claimed that he has "a good long life" planned for the program. He has also stated that he has plans for several more seasons of the program.

There are several potential stories that Only Murders in the Building might explore if it receives a fourth-season renewal. One possibility is that the three main protagonists will still be followed as they look into other murders in their apartment complex. The consequences of the events from Season 3, which ended on a significant cliffhanger, could possibly be covered by the program.

Regardless of what the show's writers come up with for the fourth season, with such an exceptionally talented star cast fans can expect the upcoming season to be just as enjoyable as the previous ones.

Only Murders in the Building synopsis

The official synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth."

It continues:

"Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, and Jamie Babbitt act as the executive producers for Only Murders in the Building. It first premiered on Hulu on August 31, 2021.