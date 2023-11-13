Will there be Power Book IV: Force season 3? Renewal possibilities explored

Following the intense Season 2 finale, Joseph Sikora's recent Instagram announcement has generated excitement for the confirmed renewal of Power Book IV: Force Season 3. The electrifying world of Power Book IV: Force is ready for an impressive comeback as exciting news from the show's star emerges.

This not only continues Tommy Eagan's story but also brings in new characters to add even more depth to the Power universe. However, no official announcement has been made by the creators so far.

Did Joseph Sikora confirm Power Book IV: Force Season 3?

Joseph Sikora, who portrays Tommy Eagan in Power Book IV: Force, recently confirmed on social media that the series is set to come back for Power Book IV: Force Season 3. In an Instagram post, Sikora thanked the dedicated Power fans and shared some behind-the-scenes moments, getting everyone even more excited for the upcoming season.

He assured fans that Power Book IV: Force Season 3 will be the best yet, with a deeper dive into the Power universe and Tommy Eagan's story. Sikora's promise of an epic continuation of the series has created a lot of anticipation and enthusiasm among Power fans, who can't wait for the next thrilling chapter in Tommy's journey.

Is Tariq in Power Book IV?

Tariq St. Patrick appears in Power Book IV: Force (Image via Lionsgate)

Tariq St. Patrick, a major character from the Power series, actually makes an appearance in Power Book IV: Force. In the premiere episode, viewers get a quick look at Tariq in a flashback, showing that he's a mysterious and powerful force in the story. As the son of James "Ghost" St. Patrick from the original show, Tariq, played by Michael Rainy Jr., continues to portray his complicated character in the spin-off. Rainy Jr. will be back to play the role again in Ghost season 4.

Power Book IV: Force is all about Tommy Eagan's story, but with Tariq thrown into the mix, it adds a cool twist to the whole series. As the hopes for a season 3 run high, fans are eager to see how Tariq's journey and Tommy's connect, making this exploration of the Power universe possibly even more exciting.

Will there be a Power Book V?

So, Power Book V: Influence, which was supposed to be the fourth spin-off in the Power franchise, got the axe in August 2022. It was disheartening news for fans since the series had been doing pretty well with hits like Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force.

Fans are in a state of concern regarding the cancelation and wondering if there's going to be a Power Book V. Right now, there's no word on whether they're going to make another spin-off. The series is famous for its characters and storylines, so people can't help but be hyped about what might happen next in the Power universe.

As the story unfolds, fans are getting more and more excited for Power Book IV: Force Season 3, thanks to Sikora confirming it and the unanswered questions from the Season 2 finale that continue to linger. The Power universe keeps captivating viewers with its exciting plotlines, drama, and surprising turns as it explores new territories.

While there is no official renewal news about Power Book IV: Force Season 3 yet, fans can watch all the previous episodes on Starz in the U.S. and Lionsgate+ in the UK.