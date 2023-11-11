Will Purple Hearts 2 be on Netflix? Expected Release date and more

Netflix's Purple Hearts emerged as a romantic powerhouse, capturing the hearts of millions, but viewers are eager to know: Will Purple Hearts 2 grace our screens?

Purple Hearts, a 2022 American musical romance film directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, unfolds the story of Cassie Salazar, an aspiring singer-songwriter, and Luke Morrow, a Marine. Multiple fan pages have been fueling rumors about Purple Hearts 2, sparking widespread anticipation.

These pages have been crafting speculations of Purple Hearts 2 where none are confirmed.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers.

Is Purple Hearts 2 on Netflix already?

Netflix has not signaled any plans for Purple Hearts 2, diminishing the likelihood of a sequel. Despite fan theories and demands, the landscape remains largely uncharted, leaving enthusiasts on the edge of anticipation. The romantic drama, neatly wrapping up its storyline, seemingly leaves little room for a continuation.

Despite the lack of official announcements, key figures associated with Purple Hearts have shared intriguing thoughts. Sofia Carson, the movie's female lead, hinted at the potential for Purple Hearts 2, acknowledging the fans' clamor for more. Speaking to Variety, she said,

“Now fans have kind of been demanding a sequel and there are so many fan theories and fan stories and potential spinoffs, so of course it’s lovely to think of a life for Cassie and Luke beyond this film. I adore being Cassie, and I’d be curious to see where it goes. Who knows. You never know!”

In the same interview, Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, the producer, echoed Carson's sentiments, emphasizing a commitment to preserving the story's integrity, saying:

“We wouldn’t do anything unless we really, really loved it, because we want to stay true to the integrity. We haven’t landed on anything specific yet. It’s always a possibility.”

While open to possibilities for Purple Hearts 2, the production team hasn't landed on anything specific, making the sequel a tantalizing yet uncertain prospect. Sofia Carson is currently involved with another Netflix Original, titled Carry On, alongside Taron Egerton, scheduled for a 2024 release.

How popular is Purple Hearts on Netflix?

Purple Hearts achieved remarkable success on Netflix, swiftly claiming the top spot on the daily popularity charts after just one day of release, surpassing the long-standing popularity of The Gray Man. Starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, the film's popularity soared, ranking as the ninth most-watched movie globally within its first 28 days.

Additionally, a nugget of good news resurfaces regarding the streaming fate of Purple Hearts. Netflix, having acquired the rights to the movie, plans to keep it available for viewing for an impressive 30 years, with the current expiration set for 2052.

The plot kicks off with a unique marriage of convenience between Cassie and Luke to address their financial struggles. The duo plans to divorce after a year, but the intricacies of their arrangement take unexpected turns as they navigate challenges arising from Luke's deployment, injuries, and the complexities of military life.

The narrative takes poignant turns with the death of Frankie (Cassie's childhood friend and Luke's bunkmate), Luke's injuries, and their journey through the repercussions of their unconventional union. As Luke faces the consequences of their actions, the movie closes on a hopeful scene, portraying their enduring love, resilience, and the complexities of sacrifice in the name of genuine connection.

Is Purple Hearts a hit or a flop?

Within its first week, the film garnered an impressive 48.23 million hours watched globally, and by the end of the second week, it reached a staggering 102.59 million hours, outpacing the combined viewing hours of the next five films.

The movie's popularity endured, accumulating 228.6 million hours watched by September. Netflix declared it the 3rd most-watched movie of 2022, maintaining a presence in the top 10 for six weeks and accumulating a substantial 240.48 million hours between July 24, 2022, and September 4, 2022.

While the allure of Purple Hearts 2 persists, fueled by fan enthusiasm and star musings, the lack of official confirmation leaves viewers in suspense. Viewers can watch Purple Hearts on Netflix.