Will Saw X be on streaming platforms anytime soon? Details explored

Saw X was released on September 28, and fans of horror and gore are excited, to say the least. The year 2024 will mark the 20-year anniversary of the torture horror masterpiece franchise. However, fans are getting an early treat this Halloween with Saw X, and according to Men's Health, the film is expected to hit streaming platforms in early 2024.

Saw X takes place in between the timeline of Saw and Saw 2, "about three weeks after Saw," according to producer Oren Koules, as per Dexerto.

The official synopsis of the film is as follows:

“John Kramer is back. The most chilling installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable."

The official synopsis continues:

"Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.”

Saw X online may be available for streaming on Peacock next year

The movie was released theatrically worldwide on September 28, 2023. According to Collider and IGN, Saw X might not be available for streaming online until March 2024.

As per Collider, the last major release from Lionsgate, John Wick: Chapter 4, was released for streaming on Starz 175 days after the theatrical release. Accordingly, one can estimate the latest installment in the Saw franchise to arrive next year. However, there have been no updates from Lionsgate so far about the movie's streaming release.

Then again, Lionsgate did enter a partnership with Peacock for their full-length films, as per a press release. So, all of their future releases are expected to be released on this platform from now on.

This lineup also includes big-name films like Borderlands and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, apart from Saw X.

Will Saw X have a digital release?

For many who want to watch Saw X from the comfort of their home, the movie does have a plan for digital release. According to Digital Trends, Lionsgate made its earlier big release, John Wick: Chapter 4, available for digital screening after two months of its theatrical release.

So, following that schedule, the movie can be expected to hit the PVOD services for buying or rent from November onwards. The exact timing has not been revealed by Lionsgate yet.

Where to watch the previous Saw movies?

The Saw franchise has been reigning in the hearts of torture-gore fans for ages. The first movie not only shocked the audience, but also attracted them in a way that they could not turn their eyes away from the screen while the torturous horror unfolded. Since then, there have been nine Saw movies, and the latest film marks the tenth installment.

All the Saw movies are distributed across several streaming platforms. For starters, Saw 1-6 and Jigsaw are available on Amazon Prime Videos. Saw 1-6 and Saw 3D are available to watch on Starz, and Spiral: From the Book of Saw is available on Hulu for audiences to enjoy.

Since Lionsgate does not have its own streaming services, viewers have to rely upon Starz and Peacock for streaming the movie online. Starz can be accessed through Amazon Prime Videos.

Saw X is expected to be a real treat for those who enjoy watching torture and gore onscreen. It was released theatrically on September 28, 2023.