Will there be a Scott Pilgrim Takes Off season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

Hey, Scott Pilgrim & Scott Pilgrim Takes Off fans - we've got the details on whether your favorite gawky gamer-slash-bassist & a Scott Pilgrim Takes Off season 2 will be back for more animated antics! Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the highly-bingeable 2023 Netflix toon reboot of Bryan Lee O'Malley's hit graphic novels and the 2010 slacker flick Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, has viewers amped for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off season 2 of comic clashes and endearing awkwardness.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Will there be Scott Pilgrim Takes Off season 2?

For now, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off season 2 heads off into the sunset - but stay tuned, fans. With the hype for Season 1 and plenty of source material left, these rockin' pals could pick up their pixel swords once again when we least expect it!

According to showrunner Ben David Grabinski, Scott and the gang have wrapped up their journey for now. Though Grabinski made it clear he'll always have mad love for the characters, he feels Season 1 gave them the send-off they envisioned.

That said, the door's not totally shut on a Scott Pilgrim Takes Off season 2. The first season loosely adapts the first two graphic novels, leaving four more volumes of material for potential future eps.

The Season 1 closer even sneaks in a mid-credits scene hinting big bad Gideon could return to stir up trouble! Pretty crafty move if there weren't at least some plans percolating for a comeback, right?

The ball's in Bryan Lee O'Malley's court for giving the green light to push the story forward for a Scott Pilgrim Takes Off season 2. Grabinski's along for the ride if he and O'Malley feel there are more gnarly adventures ahead for our fave serial dater and the chaotic cuties in his orbit, for a Scott Pilgrim Takes Off season 2.

What is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off rated?

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has charmed its way into fans' hearts, nabbing a solid 77% average audience score. From sly millennial jokes to touching broments, this show ticks all the right boxes.

The Metacritic masses are showing their love too, granting Scott Pilgrim Takes Off an excellent user score of 82. Five reviewers give it an overall rating of "Generally Favorable," proving our geeky hero still has all the right moves.

Content-wise, the series scored a TV-14, meaning it's suited for viewers 14 and up. The show captures all the comedy, adventure, and adrenaline that teens crave while keeping it accessible for animation lovers of any age.

Why is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off so different?

The show instantly grabs attention by shockingly dispatching off its main character, Scott, at the hands of Matthew Patel. This daring plot move shifts the focus to Ramona Flowers, giving her the limelight for some well-deserved character growth. Meanwhile, Patel rises as the new formidable villain, dethroning Gideon Graves as the League's leader.

Who saw that coming? The new power dynamic amps up the villain factor big time. But that ain't all - we're talking alternate realities here! Cue the middle-aged Scott confronting his younger self across wild multiverse action. The characters also get major level-ups, with Ramona blossoming into a heroine with agency, while Knives Chau enjoys serious growth. Add in knockout voice acting, and the characters spring to life like never before.

