Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Are the original actors from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World returning for the animated series?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is an animated take on the popular cult classic film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Originally popular as a graphic novel created by Bryan Lee O'Malley, Scott Pilgrim immediately took over the graphics novel fandom, and Hollywood acted quickly to raise Scott's profile.

The animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will see Michael Cera reunite with Pilgrim's band S*x Bob-Omb, though this time in animated form. The eight-part animated series, directed by Science Saru, tells the cult beloved tale of the bass-playing lead character Scott Pilgrim and his conflict with ex-boyfriends of his girlfriend and other bands.

With BenDavid Grabinski, O'Malley was the web anime series' co-writer and developer. The animated Scott Pilgrim series is scheduled to debut exclusively on Netflix on November 17, 2023.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will see the return of prominent members of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

The upcoming Netflix animated series is based on the 2010 film and will also see the return of all the major actors to voice their respective characters.

Nearly all of the performers from the 2010 film provide the voices for the animated characters in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Michael Cera returns for the role of Scott Pilgrim. Other returning characters include Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, and Brie Larson as Natalie V. "Envy" Adams.

The animated series will also feature Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Johnny Simmons as Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter and Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim.

Writers Malley and Grabinski freely confessed that they had no assurance that the actors who are now well-known for playing roles like Captain America, Captain Marvel, and the somewhat less heroic Roman Roy would agree to play roles on the small screen adaptation of a commercial failure (yes, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was not a commercial success).

In an interview with ew.com, Grabinski claimed the following:

"We launched the show before we had reached out to them. I can't explain to you how Bryan and I went through the process of sitting in rooms for a year or so hoping they would say yes!"

However, to their delight, every main cast member from the film said yes to providing the voice for the animated series. The director of the 2010 fill, Edgar Wright, also chimed in with excitement regarding the animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. He said the following in an interview with Variety:

"There is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that’s been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure.”

Abel Gongora of Science Saru directs the animated series. O’Malley, Grabinski, Wright, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Michael Bacall, Nira Park, and Eunyoung Choi serve as the series' executive producers.

Fans of the graphic novel series, particularly those who have seen the 2010 live-action film adaption Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, will enjoy a nostalgic journey into Scott Pilgrim's chaotic yet endearing universe in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.