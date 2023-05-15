Will Smith and 6 other actors who were almost cast in Marvel films

Will Smith is one of the few actors in Hollywood who has displayed great range and done a variety of films without getting typecast to a particular genre. His films like Men in Black also portray him in roles that are multi-dimensional and complex rather than singularly heroic. It is not a surprise then that he was one of the many leads considered for a Marvel film.

The actor was initially considered to play Captain America before the MCU even formed. With Marvel having changed the career arcs of the actors who starred in it like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, it would be interesting to think about what would have happened if other people were cast in the role.

Jason Momoa and 5 other actors who were almost cast in Marvel films

1) Jason Momoa as Drax

Long before he made his mark as Aquaman in the DC franchise, Jason Momoa is said to have been considered for the role of Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Unlike Will Smith as Captain America, the characteristics of Drax are still very similar to what Momoa has offered in films. His heavily built physique and posture are likely to have made a mark as Drax.

Drax is also one of the most adorable characters in Guardians of the Galaxy because of how he subtly balances childishness and immaturity with compassion and friendship.

Despite being less appealing in terms of his skill, Drax is one of the most loved characters in the MCU. Momoa as Drax would likely only increase the love for the character and for the actor.

2) Emily Blunt as Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson is another actor whose career was completely redefined by her role as Marvel's Black Widow. The actor grew to be one of the central characters in MCU with fans adoring her just as much as the other more popular characters. However, it is widely known that Emily Blunt was initially considered for the role, which she then passed on owing to schedule conflicts.

Considering Blunt's aura as an actress, she would have likely brought in a lot more vulnerability to the character, making her all the more heroic. While it is true that each actor would bring their own interpretation of the character to the table, Emily Blunt seems like just as good a pick as Scarlett Johansson.

3) Zooey Deschanel as the Wasp

Zooey Deschanel is widely known and loved for her role as Summer in 500 Days of Summer, which soared her popularity. However, like Will Smith, she went on to play a variety of roles ensuring that she remain a versatile actress. It would be great fun to know what she could have done with a character like the Wasp had she actually been cast.

She was supposed to be introduced to the audience as the Wasp through the Avengers franchise. However, it was only years later that Evangeline Lilly was introduced as the Wasp in Ant-Man.

4) Daniel Craig as Thor

Chris Hemsworth's acting career took a complete turn when he began playing Thor. His physique and aura perfectly reflected that of the Asgardian God and the audience have now reached a point where they cannot imagine anyone else as Thor. Hemsworth has also grown as an actor over the years, giving the hero quite an interesting arc.

James Bond star Daniel Craig revealed previously that he was offered the role of Thor before he turned it down, causing it to go to Hemsworth. Unlike Will Smith and other actors, it becomes almost impossible to imagine what Craig would have done with Thor as he only popularly plays more subtle roles and calm characters.

5) Joaquin Phoenix as Doctor Strange

Like Will Smith in King Richard, what Joaquin Phoenix did with the character of Joker is historic in the context of comic book adaptations. The movie explored completely new territory by engaging in heavy themes and social commentary. Despite the series of comic book adaptations that tried to create upbeat narratives, Todd Philip's Joker stood out to create change.

Considering that Phoenix led the film with his powerful performance, it would have been interesting to see what he would have done with a character like Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange is also one of the most loved characters whilst having a traumatic past. Phoenix could have created a larger impact like Will Smith could have with Captain America. However, Marvel's Doctor Strange is now synonymous with Cumberbatch.

6) Jessica Chastain as Christine Palmer

Christine Palmer is Doctor Strange's love interest whose loss singularly changes the character's identity. She is also one of the best-written characters with nuance and motivation. Considering the kind of actress Jessica Chastain is, she would have made a great Christine Palmer.

Chastain was offered the role of Christine Plamer but reportedly turned it down before it went to Rachel McAdams. Unlike what fans expected, Palmer became a recurring character as she is expected to appear in the subsequent parts of the franchise too. Like Will Smith, Chastain too could have brought something completely different to the role.

Will Smith is among some of the already popular actors in Hollywood. While most Marvel stars owe their stardom and popularity to the MCU, Will Smith paved the way for his popularity through simple versatile acting. Fans still hope to see him as part of the universe one day.

