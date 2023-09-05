Will there be Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 9?

Special Ops: Lioness will not have a ninth episode, as the first season was always scheduled to conclude with eight episodes. However, there is a huge possibility for a season 2 due to the nature of its bittersweet ending. Created by Taylor Sheridan, this spy thriller was certainly one of his better projects, alongside 1883, Yellowstone, and 1923.

Special Ops: Lioness starred Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, Dave Annable as Neil, Jill Wagner as Bobby, LaMonica Garrett as Tucker, James Jordan as Two Cups, Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins, Austin Hébert as Randy, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle, Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins and several others.

Special Ops: Lioness - What happened in the spy thriller and the possibility of a second season

Special Ops: Lioness introduced fans to two female characters, Joe and Cruz Manuelos. Even though they were completely different human beings from different walks of life, they had a couple of uncanny similarities.

The first protagonist was a CIA officer named Joe, who was extremely dedicated to her job, which affected her relationship with her family. Her family consisted of her husband Neil (a well-respected surgeon) and their two daughters. Neither parent was able to give too much time to their children because both had busy jobs.

Meanwhile, Cruz Manuelos had a poor upbringing and lived on a meager salaries job. She even had an abusive boyfriend, but she soon broke the shackles of that tremulous relationship and joined the U.S. Marines. She gradually proved her worth to everyone and got selected for the Lioness spy program. She finally met Joe, and this was the first time Cruz felt like she was at the right place, at the right time.

Cruz was tasked with the dangerous mission of assassinating a suspected terrorist named Amrohi. For that, she had to hide her identity and get closer to the family. She befriended Amrohi's daughter, Aaliyah, and soon began preparing to take Amrohi down at his daughter's wedding in Mallorca.

Cruz and Aaliyah ended up falling in love, but the former managed to easily kill both Amrohi and Aaliyah's groom, Ehsan. The show ended with everyone in Joe and Cruz's team returning home safely.

The possibility for season 2 is very high because Aaliyah and Cruz's story was left incomplete. Since both the former's father and groom are dead, she has much freedom and can finally live life on her own terms.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zoe Saldaña opened up on playing CIA officer Joe on the show,

"I think I needed to have her intentions very clear in my mind. For me, she’s a straight shooter. She’s clean. There’s nothing dirty about what Joe does. If Joe goes off the grid, it’s because she’s going to do the right thing and save people," she said.

Special Ops: Lioness synopsis

The synopsis for Special Ops: Lioness, according to its official trailer on YouTube, reads,

"SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, inspired by an actual US Military program, follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror."

It further states,

"The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade and Byron Westfield, enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11."

Executive producers of the show are Taylor Sheridan, Jill Wagner, David Glasser, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Geyer Kosinski.