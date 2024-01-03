Will there be What If...? Season 2 Episode 10? Explained

The definitive answer is no. Similar to its predecessor, What If...? season 2 maintains a consistent episode count of 9, which premiered from December 22 to December 30, 2023.

What If...? is an animated anthology series created for Disney+, drawing inspiration from the Marvel Comics series of the same name. The show, characterized by its unique cel-shaded visuals, navigates alternate timelines in the multiverse, presenting reality-bending twists to pivotal MCU moments.

This article delves into the concluding episode's events, examining the intriguing revelations and the potential implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) multiverse.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for What If...?

What If...? season 2's ending

In the final installment of What If...? season 2, Captain Carter and Kahhori confront the vengeful Strange Supreme. Following their triumph over this formidable adversary, the Watcher extends an offer to return Captain Carter to her original universe.

However, when she expresses a desire for more adventures, Uatu the Watcher, voiced by Jeffrey Wright, presents Carter with an image of the multiverse, taking the form of a tree. This stands in contrast to the cosmic windows used in earlier episodes to depict numerous alternate realities.

The inclusion of Yggdrasil, Loki's multiversal tree featured in the finale of Loki season 2, suggests a notable transformation like the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) multiverse.

This evolution potentially enables Marvel to explore self-contained narratives in What If...? season 3, which is currently in production, free from heavy reliance on overarching storylines.

What If...? season 1 recap

The inaugural season, premiering in 2021, delivered nine episodes exploring hypothetical scenarios within the sacred timeline of the MCU. Introducing the omniscient Watcher, the season featured significant events and the overarching theme of saving the multiverse.

The season's final three episodes introduced a variant of Ultron who successfully uploaded himself onto the Vibranium body that would’ve been used to create Vision and obtained all six Infinity Stones.

What If...?: The comics

Since its debut in 1977, the What If comics have been published in 13 series along with occasional stand-alone issues. The original series, spanning from 1977 to 1984, focused on the alien Uatu, known as the Watcher, who served as the narrator.

Positioned on the Moon, Uatu observed Earth and various alternate realities. Typically, What If stories commenced with Uatu describing an event in the mainstream Marvel Universe, introducing a point of divergence in that event, and then exploring the consequences. Some stories even branched from another divergence.

In the second series (1989–1998), Uatu's role was reduced due to a storyline in the Fantastic Four comic, where he was punished for destroying another Watcher. Subsequently, the series shifted its focus to the stories themselves without a central framing device.

Marvel Comics also occasionally featured backup stories called Untold Tales from the Marvel Universe, providing insights into the origins of various superhuman species in the Marvel universe.

In 2021, a Disney+ animated series based on the What If comics was launched, situated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiverse. A. C. Bradley served as the head writer for the first two seasons, with Bryan Andrews as the lead director. Along with What If…? season 3 already in production, Marvel Studios is also actively developing a spin-off titled Marvel Zombies.

Viewers can watch both seasons of the series on Disney+.