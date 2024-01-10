Netflix recently shared that Who Killed Sara? garnered an impressive viewership of over 55 million households globally within its first four weeks of release in March 2021.

Notably, it became the most-watched non-English-language show on the platform during that period. The series consistently secured a spot in the top 10 in 87 countries, including the US, Germany, Israel, Brazil, and France.

José Ignacio "Chascas" Valenzuela, the show's creator, attributes its remarkable success to the meticulously crafted storyline. This narrative blends elements reminiscent of Agatha Christie's mystery novels with a mix of action, romance, and drama. The show also addresses sensitive topics in a unique and captivating manner, resonating with viewers worldwide.

The news of Who Killed Sara? not being renewed is disappointing for those anticipating the return of the Mexican thriller series. However, it's worth noting that the series wasn't canceled - instead, the creators and Netflix collectively decided that the story had reached a natural and satisfying conclusion.

Despite the show not being renewed for a fourth season, Valenzuela signed a three-year deal with Netflix in October 2021, indicating his commitment to creating captivating stories that excite fans in Latin America and beyond.

Valenzuela, a Chilean screenwriter, aims to continue crafting narratives that are full of intrigue and surprise, much like Who Killed Sara? Hence, viewers may have the opportunity to enjoy something equally captivating and addictive in the future.

What happens in Who Killed Sara?

In season 3 of Who Killed Sara? The big revelation unfolds: Sara didn't really die - her fake death was orchestrated by the sinister Dr. Reinaldo. He took her to a secret facility for disturbing psychological experiments. Unfortunately, Sara eventually dies by suicide after enduring prolonged torture.

Alex, portrayed by Manolo Cardona, relentlessly pursues answers concerning his sister's death, all signs pointing to The Medusa Project led by the new character, Dr. Reinaldo, played by Jean Reno.

It is then revealed that Sara, portrayed by Ximena Lamadrid, did not perish in a parachute accident - instead, she was transferred to Medusa for distressing and abusive experiments aimed at 'treating' her schizophrenia, explaining the empty grave depicted at the beginning of the finale.

As the season progresses, it is disclosed that Dr. Reinaldo has been attempting to develop a 'cure' for both schizophrenia and homosexuality. Chema, played by Eugenio Siller, faces a similar fate as Sara, enduring wrongful arrest in Season 2 only to find himself at Medusa, subjected to torture under the guise of rehabilitating his homosexuality.

Another intriguing twist introduces a young woman named Lucia, engulfed in Medusa's grip due to her remarkable likeness to Sara. It is revealed that Lucia is, in fact, Sara's daughter, as Sara was one month pregnant during the parachute incident. In the broader context, José Valenzuela, the creator, foresaw the intricate details of Sara's fate even before penning the first episode, carefully assembling the full puzzle.

César's character transformation from extreme evil in Season 1 to redemption was a thoughtful strategy by Valenzuela for a captivating character arc. Notable plot changes, like Rodolfo's tragic death, initially planned for Season 2, occurred.

Valenzuela discloses that in Season 3, the intention was to convey that Sara's demise was the collective responsibility of everyone involved, emphasizing the shared culpability for her tragic end. Despite the somber conclusion, Who Killed Sara? manages to instill a sense of hope, portraying that life persists even after Sara's passing.

The main characters in Who Killed Sara?

In Who Killed Sara? Ximena Lamadrid plays the character of Sara Guzmán. Despite Sara's demise in the first episode, Lamadrid skillfully keeps her character alive through impactful flashbacks, gradually unraveling the events leading to her tragic murder.

These flashbacks intricately interlace with present-day occurrences, establishing a resonant structure. In her debut major role, Ximena Lamadrid adds layers to Sara's character, skillfully portraying her struggles with schizophrenic sociopathy and the harrowing experiences of undergoing electroshock therapy.

Manolo Cardona takes on the role of Sara's brother, Alex Guzmán, driven by a thirst for revenge after wrongly enduring imprisonment for his sister's murder over 18 years. Throughout the series, Cardona's character undergoes significant evolution, enmeshed in a complex love affair with Elisa Lazcano, portrayed by Carolina Miranda.

As the youngest Lazcano, Elisa becomes entangled in Alex's quest for vengeance, ultimately uncovering dark family secrets that add depth to the intricate narrative.

Eugenio Siller embodies the character of Chema Lazcano, and Alejandro Nones portrays Rodolfo Lazcano, both adding significant layers to the intricate plot of the series. Chema's storyline revolves around his decision to break away from criminal ties, contributing to the complexity of the narrative.

On the other hand, Rodolfo initially comes under suspicion in connection to Sara's death, adding suspense and intrigue to the unfolding story. Ginés García Millán takes on the role of César Lazcano, the formidable head of a criminal organization.

César's character proves crucial in molding the plot dynamics, adding to the suspense and intricacy of the narrative.

In Who Killed Sara?, Mariana Lazcano is portrayed by Claudia Ramírez, embodying the character of a heartless matriarch intricately woven into the events that lead to Sara's demise. Mariana's presence introduces a nuanced layer of complexity to the storyline, as her active involvement significantly contributes to the overall intricacy of the plot.

Litzy, a singer and actress, plays Marifer, Sara's best friend and Alex's ex-lover. Marifer's role unfolds, revealing her connection to Sara and her potential involvement in Sara's death.

The cast, with diverse backgrounds, brings complexity to the gripping narrative of the series. All the previous episodes of Who Killed Sara? are available to watch on Netflix.