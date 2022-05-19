Who Killed Sara? Season 3 Episode 3 recap: What happens to the newcomer?

The latest episode, Episode 2 of Who Killed Sara? season 3 ended on a startling note. Continuing his search for his sister Sara, Alex is suddenly faced with unpredictable circumstances. A young girl looking exactly like Sara is seen turning up at Alex's door at the end of the episode.

After an initial bit of confusion, it became clear that the teenage girl was Sara's daughter, who had managed to run away from the asylum she was kept in for experimentation. Sara's daughter was revealed, but Sara's whereabouts are still unknown.

What do we know about Sara's daughter from episode 3 of Who Killed Sara?

Episode 3 of Who Killed Sara? titled Dead or Alive is a fascinating episode where everything hangs by a thread that threatens to snap at any moment. It opens up with Sara's daughter finding refuge at Alex's place. Her resemblance to her mother is uncanny. When asked about her life before and about her mother, the young girl seems overwhelmed, and before anything can be made of her accounts, more crisis shows up.

Interspacing Alex's interactions with Sara's daughter are flashbacks that show Nicandro's father celebrating her birthday at the hospital, leading to another flashback that shows Sara walking in on her surprise birthday, which she runs away from. Suspecting problems, Sara's mother takes her to the hospital, where the medical staff tells her that Sara needs immediate treatment for her psychotic symptoms. In the same flashback, we find out how this is a part of the larger scheme, Nicandro's father's Medusa Project. Sara was simply the subject of an experiment.

The chase at the end of episode 3

The escape of Sara's daughter, who we later found out is named Lucia, did not go unnoticed. Nicandro's father accused Daniela, his daughter, who was locked up in the same medical facility, of helping Lucia escape. While she didn't own up to the deed, it became clear that Daniela supported Lucia's escape.

In another arc of the episode, Cesar turned up at Alex's house demanding money, and an altercation broke between Alex and Cesar when he accused Cesar of killing Dr. Alanis. Cesar denies the claims, and before any further conversation could occur, Lucia appears, which leaves Cesar spellbound.

But before discussions could go any further regarding Lucia's appearance, bullets rained on Alex's house. Nicandro and his men had arrived to take back Lucia. After managing to derail the men hunting for Lucia, Alex and Lucia escaped in a car. But they are chased down by Nicandro and his men, who are determined to catch up.

After an episode of racing cars, the chase finally halted when Alex managed to injure the pursuers. He then got out of the car to confront an injured Nicandro about Sara, but before he could get any answers, Nicandro died. Before Alex could do anything, he was shot by Nicandro's men, who took Lucia away.

Episode 3 of Who Killed Sara? ended on a thrilling note, leaving viewers wondering whether Alex will make it or die from his injury. Moreover, there is also the question of what happens to Lucia now. She was the only link that Alex had to Sara, and without her, they may be thrown into darkness again. Catch the next episode of the Netflix series Who Killed Sara? to learn Alex's and Lucia's fate.

