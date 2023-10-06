Will the Wrong Turn reboot have more sequels? Director weighs in his opinion

Wrong Turn, which began as an attempt to capture the essence of 1970s-style horror pictures, expanded way beyond what fans originally hoped for. Spawning two direct sequels, Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (2007) and Wrong Turn 3: Left for Dead (2009), and two prequels, Bloody Beginnings (2011) and Bloodlines (2012), and a reboot, Last Resort (2014), it was already a bustling franchise of lovable, if not excellent films.

Then came Mike P. Nelson's complete reimagining of the film in 2021, which was simply titled Wrong Turn. It was another reboot of the popular franchise, which also managed to impress many horror critics. Now, fans are wondering if the gory 2021 tribute to the two-decade-old franchise will spur more sequels, especially with the current age of franchises and spinoffs.

According to director Mike P. Nelson, he originally planned it as a trilogy, but the second part of the franchise is yet to be made. Teasing the possibility of a trilogy, Nelson recently revealed to Comicbook.com that they would love to continue the franchise, but did not directly mention anything about an ongoing production.

So, it seems that Nelson is hinting that there are ongoing talks about a sequel (or a planned trilogy) but nothing has been confirmed yet, stopping the director from explicitly revealing anything concrete.

"We are doing what we can, and I'll leave it at that,"- Mike P. Nelson on the possibility of more Wrong Turn films

While Nelson was not extremely clear about whether there would be more films in the famed franchise, which has also turned in profits for the studios multiple times, he did mention that they would be doing everything in their power to make it work. He said:

"We are doing what we can, and I'll leave it at that....We would love to be able to continue this and again, with each movie going forward, keep that subversion happening because I feel like that's what this next round is. I would love to keep going on that journey with Alan and Constantin. So we'll see. Fingers crossed. Let's just put it this way, we have ideas and they're a lot of fun."

All the movies in the franchise center around a group of deformed cannibals who hunt people throughout the countryside of West Virginia with the use of elaborate weapons and traps, something that has turned into a signature for the franchise.

How many Wrong Turn movies are there?

So far, there are five movies in the original franchise, two sequels two prequels, and one original. Then, there are two separate reboots. So as of now, there are seven movies in the franchise.

If Nelson's plans of converting the latest reboot into a trilogy succeed, there could be as many as nine movies in the franchise, making it rank among the elite horror franchises. But that is yet to be seen.

Where to watch the previous Wrong Turn films?

All the previous Wrong Turn films are available for rent or purchase on a variety of streaming services, including Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, and all other major renting sites.

Nelson's version is also available for streaming on Paramount+.