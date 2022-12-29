Willow episode 6 ending and spoilers

Willow’s sixth and newest episode on Disney+ is arguably one of the most exciting episodes of the series.

Although the series has been all over the place, for now, episode six saw the heroes trapped in a dreadful prison and also featured some brave cameo performances as well. The entire episode revolved around their plot to escape the dreadful prison and evil trolls.

A sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, Willow began streaming on Disney+ from November 30, 2022. The season consists of eight episodes in total, and the final episode will be released on January 11, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Willow.

Episode 6 sees Willow and Kit attempt to escape the vicious lava pit

Episode 5 of the show saw the princess getting captured by evil trolls. The new episode opened with her and Willow caged over a dreadful-looking lava pit in Skellin. Interestingly, a recognizable face was also seen trapped in a cage beside them.

For a moment, it seemed like Val Kilmer's Madmartigan might be returning with some prosthetics or digital manipulation. However, the fellow prisoner revealed that he was Allagash, the lost hero and Kit's absentee father. Allagash, portrayed by none other than Christian Slater, claimed that he was betrayed by Boorman, and although he tried to escape several times, he eventually gave up. Allagash also added:

"I suppose in the end, it’s hope that really breaks your spirit."

Allagash was a traveler who hated violence but had no choice but to partake in it. The rest of the episode saw our heroes attempting to escape the prison while Boorman, Jade, Elora, and Graydon continued to look for them. On the other hand, the prison guards, gigantic two-legged creatures who look like yetis, followed the leader of the guards, Sarris, who is portrayed by Tom Wilton. Surprisingly, even though his appearance is terrible, he is weirdly polite and formal.

Meanwhile, the rest of the party broke into prison, but little did Jade and Elora know that Boorman was leading them to the Tomb of Wiggleheim, the final resting place of the famous Nelwyn adventurer, who had all of his treasures buried with him.

When Jade and Elora realized what Boorman was plotting, they were furious. With Allagash’s help, Willow and Kit managed to escape. The two separate groups finally met at the tomb, with the exception of Graydon, who was still undercover as a troll. Allagash and Boorman weren't too pleased to meet and hurled insults at each other, with Boorman claiming that it was not him but Allagash who betrayed his crew.

After solving a series of riddles, the group entered the tomb, with Kit finding her father's sword. Allagash took off with the Cuirass and the Lux. He then sacrificed himself for the group after telling Kit that her father only let him live so he could one day tell his family that they had to protect what matters most in their world - Elora Danan.

While it looked like Kit was getting over her trauma, this new revelation worsened things. Kit and Elora began arguing when Kit was struck by falling debris and fell beneath the surface of the vermiscus. Elora tried to save her with a spell, and this is where the episode ended, on a stressful cliffhanger.

To find out more about the episode, tune in on Disney+ to stream Willow.

