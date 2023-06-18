Winnie Harlow x Puma Cali Court sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Once again, Winnie Harlow and Puma have come together to launch a new iteration of Puma Cali Court sneakers. Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow, known for her unique style and values, and Puma have had a partnership since 2020. The partnership has included Winnie Harlow being the face of Puma's latest global campaign and the new Kyron Awakening sneaker.

The Canadian model has also launched a Puma collection that includes a workout set and sneakers. Harlow expressed her love for Puma's Rider sneakers, which have a long history in the brand's archives.

Now she has collaborated with the sportswear brand to make history with Puma Cali Court sneakers. Winnie Harlow x Puma Cali Court sneakers launched on June 15 and are currently available for purchase for $90. Sneakerheads can get their hands on the pair via Puma flagship stores, Puma.com, and other sneaker retailers.

Winnie Harlow x Puma Cali Court sneakers have arrived in two colorways

Puma Cali Court sneakers are a stylish and comfortable option for anyone looking for a versatile shoe. With a chunky platform sole and strong color blocking, these sneakers are sure to make a statement. The Puma Cali Court sneakers feature a classic Puma California silhouette with a leather upper and rubber midsole for comfort and stability. The Puma Cali Court sneakers have a genuine leather upper with layered detailing and a TPU insert.

The Puma Cali Court sneakers offer a clean leather upper with bright metallic accents and a signature stacked sole. The Cali Court is a timeless look for any season that combines tennis tradition with contemporary streetwear ideas to create a modern look that is street-style-ready. The new version of the sneaker model has a modest yet timeless low-top with an ultra-clean appearance, with nubuck strips softly contrasting the white upper in smooth leather.

The new Winnie Harlow's Cali Court is straightforward but has an attractive appearance that blends tennis notions with street-ready style and is made more interesting by the stacked sole. On the tongue is a unique graphic emblem with the Jumping Cat logo of PUMA, and the Formstrip of PUMA highlights the upper.

The sneakers have dropped two complementary colorways featuring green or gold detailing. The Canadian model has also starred in the Puma Cali Dream campaign, pairing the sneakers with stylish outfits.

Who is Winnie Harlow, and what is her success story?

Winnie Harlow is a Canadian fashion model who has achieved great success in the industry despite facing challenges such as bullying and vitiligo. She has walked the runway for major brands such as Victoria's Secret, Fendi, and Marc Jacobs and has appeared in music videos for Beyoncé, Calvin Harris, and Sam Smith. Harlow has been a campaign spokesmodel for Diesel and MAC cosmetics and has graced the covers of Elle and Vogue.

She has used her platform to advocate for diversity, authenticity, and social responsibility and has partnered with brands such as Puma to promote these values. The Canadian model promotes diversity, authenticity, and freedom through her partnership with Puma. In an interview with WWD, Harlow described her approach to brand partnerships as purposeful and expressed her love for Puma's values and the opportunity to work with a brand that aligns with her own.

