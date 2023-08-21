Winning Time season 2 episode 3: What really happened to Larry Bird's father? Explained

The latest Winning Time season 2 episode 3, which aired on August 20, 2023, on HBO, deeply delves into former Celtics star Larry Bird's (Sean Patrick Small) life before he turned into the legend that he is today. The episode depicts the start of Larry's journey as a professional college basketball player and also revisits his father Joe Bird's tragic demise.

Although sports dramas often blur the line between fact and fiction, the creators of this particular production have done a commendable job in portraying Joe Bird's suicide. According to reports, Joe fought alcoholism for years, which was exacerbated by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) resulting from his military service in Korea.

The 48-year-old killed himself on February 3, 1975, as per ESPN.

Helmed by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, Winning Time is based on Jeff Pearlman's book titled Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. The sports drama chronicles the Showtime era of the Los Angeles Lakers, beginning in 1979.

Winning Time season 2 episode 3 delves into Larry Bird's tough Basketball journey, including his father's suicide

Former NBA star, Larry Bird endured a fair share of difficulties while on his professional journey, including him dropping out of Indiana University and the tragic suicide of his father a year after his parents divorced. Winning Time season 2 episode 3 discusses the Celtic legend's early struggles, putting special emphasis on his father, Joe Bird and his battle with alcoholism and depression.

The episode shows that Joe is particularly hard on himself when Larry drops out of university and returns home in 1974. Joe even tells his son that he will be better off without him. The following year, Larry is approached by a friend and a police officer, one day while shooting hoops, who inform him that something happened to his father.

In the following scene of Winning Time season 2 episode 3, Larry arrives at Joe's small-town home where he sees police officers at the scene and his father lying face down in a pull of blood next to a gun. ESPN reported that his father died by suicide on February 1975.

Other reports state that by the time Joe killed himself, he had been an alcoholic for years, which was magnified by post-traumatic stress disorder from when he was stationed in Korea as part of the army.

Moreover, by that year, the 48-year-old was excessively depressed and penniless.

Larry Bird's father believed basketball was his side gig and failed to show up for most of his high school games

Basketball Network mentioned that Larry Bird's family never had enough money, as already seen on Winning Time season 2 episode 3, even when he was in high school and was a star athlete. His parents failed to show up at most of his games at Springs Valley High School in French Lick because they believed basketball was nothing more than a side gig for their son.

The outlet reported that at some point, Joe Bird had to be summoned for Larry's mid-game one night when he scored 54 points to break the Orange County record. The former player revealed that his family did not have a car back then and that his father had to walk to the arena just to watch him play in that game. This speaks volumes about his family's cash crunch and his upbringing altogether.

Recalling the exceptional night, the Celtics legend reportedly said:

"There was one night when I had a helluva game going. I had 30-something points in the first half and people were thinking I was going to break the Orange County record. My dad was at home. He didn't go to many games."

Larry further said:

"Well, my uncle called him at halftime and said, 'You'd better get down here. Your boy is going to do it tonight.' We didn't have a car, but he walked over. I ended up with 54 points and 38 rebounds."

Winning Time season 2 episode 3 aired on HBO last Sunday, August 20, 2023.