"Wish Glastonbury had stopped this": Paul McCartney leaves internet divided by playing Johnny Depp footage during 'My Valentine' 

Paul McCartney was one of the many artists to play at the Glastonbury Festival this weekend. Part of his performance involving his song My Valentine sparked controversy as the music legend featured Johnny Depp and Natalie Portman in the music video.
Netizens were divided as some applauded the singer for supporting the Pirates of the Caribbean movie star following the defamation trial. However, others slammed him for supporting the actor in a country where a UK court stood against him.
Back in 2012, Johnny Depp was featured in Paul McCartney’s My Valentine music video alongside Natalie Portman. A decade later, the former made headlines for weeks due to his defamation trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence.
The former Beatles star shared a clip of Johnny Depp on the Pyramid Stage during his Glastonbury headline performance in the UK. Some livid Amber Heard supporters stated that Paul McCartney should not have publicly supported Johnny Depp following recent trial’s verdict.
Other netizens also stated that McCartney should not have done so as Johnny Depp lost the UK trial against British tabloid The Sun. The news publication addressed the actor as a ‘wife beater’ in one of their articles which resulted in Depp suing them. The UK court then voted in favour of The Sun after they found evidence that supported the statement.
Internet reacts to Paul McCartney’s public support for Johnny Depp
Several citizens stood against the singer's very public statement. However, Johnny Depp's supporters were thrilled to see the legendary singer include Depp during his Glastonbury set.
It is also important to note that the two celebrities are close friends and long-time collaborators. Johnny Depp has appeared in several Paul McCartney music videos.
Netizens slammed Paul McCartney for including the Edward Scissorhands actor in his set. At the same time, some stated that the singer included Depp simply because the actor has always been a part of the music video.
One of the tweets even stated that people wished that Glastonbury had stopped McCartney from playing the video.
A few reactions from both Heard and Depp fans read:
Controversy surrounding My Valentine explained
Paul McCartney’s song My Valentine was controversial in the past as well. The song was criticized for using incorrect sign language in the music video.
The British Deaf Association announced that at one point Johnny Depp signed the word “enemy” when he was supposed to sign “valentine.”
McCartney’s appearance on Saturday night made him the oldest headliner at the Glastonbury Festival, a day after Billie Eilish became the youngest. Legendary artists Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen also joined him onstage.
Paul McCartney was greeted with loud cheers when his old Beatles bandmate John Lennon was seen on screen singing I Got a Feeling alongside McCartney.
Meanwhile, Johnny Depp and legendary British guitarist Jeff Beck have released their cover of the song Caroline, No which was originally sung by The Beach Boys. This will be the fourth song of their latest cover album 18.
Speaking about the latest song, Beck said in a statement:
“That entire album was great support for me in horrible times. I'd left the Yardbirds and regretted it because I had nothing... I bought a stereo and Pet Sounds, and I was just riveted to the spot. I remember it was a great big cure from losing the Yardbirds, having Jimi Hendrix stomp all over things, and losing my girlfriend.”
The entire 18 album will be released on July 15.