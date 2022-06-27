"Wish Glastonbury had stopped this": Paul McCartney leaves internet divided by playing Johnny Depp footage during 'My Valentine' 

Paul McCartney was one of the many artists to play at the Glastonbury Festival this weekend. Part of his performance involving his song My Valentine sparked controversy as the music legend featured Johnny Depp and Natalie Portman in the music video.

Netizens were divided as some applauded the singer for supporting the Pirates of the Caribbean movie star following the defamation trial. However, others slammed him for supporting the actor in a country where a UK court stood against him.

Back in 2012, Johnny Depp was featured in Paul McCartney’s My Valentine music video alongside Natalie Portman. A decade later, the former made headlines for weeks due to his defamation trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence.

Sophie 🥀 @littlefreakday



- Johnny Depp



#JOHNNYDEPPWINS “When there’s an injustice whether it’s against your or someone you love or someone you believe in. Stand up. Don’t sit down on them , cause they need you”- Johnny Depp “When there’s an injustice whether it’s against your or someone you love or someone you believe in. Stand up. Don’t sit down on them , cause they need you” - Johnny Depp #JOHNNYDEPPWINS https://t.co/J9p3CcvYDs

The former Beatles star shared a clip of Johnny Depp on the Pyramid Stage during his Glastonbury headline performance in the UK. Some livid Amber Heard supporters stated that Paul McCartney should not have publicly supported Johnny Depp following recent trial’s verdict.

Other netizens also stated that McCartney should not have done so as Johnny Depp lost the UK trial against British tabloid The Sun. The news publication addressed the actor as a ‘wife beater’ in one of their articles which resulted in Depp suing them. The UK court then voted in favour of The Sun after they found evidence that supported the statement.

Internet reacts to Paul McCartney’s public support for Johnny Depp

Several citizens stood against the singer's very public statement. However, Johnny Depp's supporters were thrilled to see the legendary singer include Depp during his Glastonbury set.

It is also important to note that the two celebrities are close friends and long-time collaborators. Johnny Depp has appeared in several Paul McCartney music videos.

Netizens slammed Paul McCartney for including the Edward Scissorhands actor in his set. At the same time, some stated that the singer included Depp simply because the actor has always been a part of the music video.

One of the tweets even stated that people wished that Glastonbury had stopped McCartney from playing the video.

A few reactions from both Heard and Depp fans read:

Fiona Pattison (She/Her) 🇺🇦 @fiona_pattison For anyone who says Johnny Depp is innocent remember that he wasn’t the one on trial. And I suggest searching for the texts he sent to Paul Bettany to get a taste of the man he is. Wish @glastonbury had stopped this. And @PaulMcCartney can do one. For anyone who says Johnny Depp is innocent remember that he wasn’t the one on trial. And I suggest searching for the texts he sent to Paul Bettany to get a taste of the man he is. Wish @glastonbury had stopped this. And @PaulMcCartney can do one.

MOUSE. @MissMilk700

#PaulMcCartney #JohnnyDepp

@PaulMcCartney Paul McCartney should not have used a backdrop video of Johnny Depp in a country where Johnny Depp was found to be a wife beater in 12 counts in the high court leaving his ex wife to fear for her life. #JohnnyDepp isawifebeater Paul McCartney should not have used a backdrop video of Johnny Depp in a country where Johnny Depp was found to be a wife beater in 12 counts in the high court leaving his ex wife to fear for her life. #JohnnyDeppisawifebeater #PaulMcCartney #JohnnyDepp@PaulMcCartney

Zac 🚩🌱 @zlarkham14 Paul McCartney was insane but I wish he didn’t play a music video featuring Johnny depp during one of his songs Paul McCartney was insane but I wish he didn’t play a music video featuring Johnny depp during one of his songs

Crispix44 @crispix44 @snoozells @PaulMcCartney I use the UK trial as a litmus test. If the person says Johnny depp was found guilty of abusing Amber 12 times, I mute them and move on. There’s no fixing that level of stupidity. It’s like they didn’t watch the VA trial or read the Uk verdict. They get their info from Twitter @snoozells @PaulMcCartney I use the UK trial as a litmus test. If the person says Johnny depp was found guilty of abusing Amber 12 times, I mute them and move on. There’s no fixing that level of stupidity. It’s like they didn’t watch the VA trial or read the Uk verdict. They get their info from Twitter

Ronald James Wallace @gandaron9



‘express.co.uk/celebrity-news… Not the cleverest thing to do, Paul - such a contentious judgement & a great way to alienate many who are not comfortable with the trial outcome. A badly advised move by an otherwise great musician. When will they learn to stick to what they do best!? Not the cleverest thing to do, Paul - such a contentious judgement & a great way to alienate many who are not comfortable with the trial outcome. A badly advised move by an otherwise great musician. When will they learn to stick to what they do best!?‘express.co.uk/celebrity-news…

*•.•*ŵiητεr*•.•* #IStandWithUkraine🇺🇦 @CoffeePowerrr Love that sam fender was at glastonbury and paul mccartney projected Johnny Depp there because thats what it looks like to have a SPINE sam #JOHNNYDEPPWINS Love that sam fender was at glastonbury and paul mccartney projected Johnny Depp there because thats what it looks like to have a SPINE sam #JOHNNYDEPPWINS

Tongo Bozzie🍹🚬°•.•* @Noneofthemknew1 Paul McCartney trending is always a good moment to share the friendship he and Johnny Depp have and have had for years & the fact Paul never stopped using this beautiful backdrop from the My Valentine video during his shows. ♡ Paul McCartney trending is always a good moment to share the friendship he and Johnny Depp have and have had for years & the fact Paul never stopped using this beautiful backdrop from the My Valentine video during his shows. ♡ https://t.co/ewGy7W3v5O

Jorj 🇪🇺 @_Jo_Jackson @Sollarbone Johnny Depp is a survivor of domestic violence - not a perpetrator - as unanimously agreed on by a jury following weeks of overwhelming evidence. #AbuseHasNoGender . Well done to Glastonbury for allowing Paul McCartney to show his support for this. @Sollarbone Johnny Depp is a survivor of domestic violence - not a perpetrator - as unanimously agreed on by a jury following weeks of overwhelming evidence. #AbuseHasNoGender. Well done to Glastonbury for allowing Paul McCartney to show his support for this.

Strawberry Fields ミ☆ @sunflxwervolsix Paul McCartney and Johnny Depp being best friends is so iconic to me. Paul McCartney and Johnny Depp being best friends is so iconic to me.

Controversy surrounding My Valentine explained

Paul McCartney’s song My Valentine was controversial in the past as well. The song was criticized for using incorrect sign language in the music video.

The British Deaf Association announced that at one point Johnny Depp signed the word “enemy” when he was supposed to sign “valentine.”

McCartney’s appearance on Saturday night made him the oldest headliner at the Glastonbury Festival, a day after Billie Eilish became the youngest. Legendary artists Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen also joined him onstage.

Paul McCartney was greeted with loud cheers when his old Beatles bandmate John Lennon was seen on screen singing I Got a Feeling alongside McCartney.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp and legendary British guitarist Jeff Beck have released their cover of the song Caroline, No which was originally sung by The Beach Boys. This will be the fourth song of their latest cover album 18.

Speaking about the latest song, Beck said in a statement:

“That entire album was great support for me in horrible times. I'd left the Yardbirds and regretted it because I had nothing... I bought a stereo and Pet Sounds, and I was just riveted to the spot. I remember it was a great big cure from losing the Yardbirds, having Jimi Hendrix stomp all over things, and losing my girlfriend.”

The entire 18 album will be released on July 15.

