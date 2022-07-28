Wishes pour in as Norman Lear turns 100: Exploring renowned TV presenter's legacy in Hollywood

Norman Lear has turned a century old on July 27! As the writer and television presenter is celebrating his 100th birthday, wishes have poured in from different parts of the world honoring the man and his wonderful legacy.

Taking to Twitter, Lear himself posted a video for his 100th birthday, thanking his fans for being appreciative and thoughful. He also hummed the tune That’s Amore, recalling stories of the time he ended up singing the same with Dean Martin during The Colgate Comedy Hour in 1950.

Lear said:

"My God, the miracle of being alive with everything that’s available to us. Tomorrow, I turn 100. That's as believable to me as today I am 99. My breakfast thought at the moment is the moment... Living in the moment, the moment between past and present, present and past, the hammock in the middle of after and next... Treasure it. Use it with love."

Exploring Norman Lear's incredible legacy in Hollywood

Norman Lear has been the main head behind many successful and renowned series and shows in Hollywood. All in the Family, Diff'rent Strokes, Good Times, Sanford and Son, The Facts of Life, and The Jeffersons are some of his most noteworthy creations.

The television personality also associated himself with liberal political and social causes. In 1980, he co-founded the progressive activist group called "People For The American Way."

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about his legacy, Lear noted his hopes about the future of Hollywood and shared some anecdotes from his earlier days. He noted:

"I've said this as recently as yesterday or the day before, I don't want to wake up in the morning without hope and faith in the future."

For those who do not know, Lear was the first producer to feature an interracial couple in a show. In his project, The Jeffersons, he prominently featured the couple Thomas and Helen Willis, who became an iconic topic of discussion. Speaking of the same with Entertainment Tonight, Lear noted that it was "just the most glorious ride in the history of rides."

Despite turning 100, Lear has not stopped working or being associated with projects. The television presenter has recently co-hosted a series of television specials called, Live In Front Of A Studio Audience, wherein celebrities remake famous episodes from his old sitcoms and shows.

Recently, Lear has also executive-produced the popular remake of the '80s show One Day At A Time. Norman Lear also worked with actress Rita Moreno in her documentary Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It. Recently, the producer has also been associated with the upcoming remakes of some other series including Good Times and Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.

As for his personal projects, Lear has published a memoir in 2014 called Even This I Get To Experience. The writer was also a part of the documentary called Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You which release in 2016.

Netizens wish Norman Lear on his 100th birthday

Lear's fans didn't leave any stone unturned in wishing their role model on his 100th birthday. Taking to Twitter, his fans and social media followers paid him tributes and honoured his rich legacy.

Norman Lear has won distinguished awards including the National Medal of Arts in 1999, the Kennedy Center Honor in 2017 and the Carol Burnett Award, which is a Golden Globe honouring excellence in television, in 2021.

