Norman Lear net worth: TV legend's multi-million fortune explored as he celebrates 100th birthday with family in Vermont

Television writer Norman Lear celebrated his 100th birthday on July 27 with his family in Vermont. He also had a few words of advice for his followers that he shared through a video on social media.

In the video, he said:

"As I sit here in this glorious part of Vermont, with my glorious daughter Kate Lear LaPook, who is holding this infinitely brilliant little cellphone camera that is photographing me. And I mean, my God, the miracle of being alive with everything that's available to us, and me turning 100 tomorrow. Do you hear me? Tomorrow I turn 100. That's as believable to me as 'Today I'm 99."

He continued to add:

"I've been doing breakfast thoughts and I guess my breakfast thought at the moment… is the moment. Every person who is seeing me now – some are seeing me within months of my saying this, others are likely to see this years after I've said this – but whenever all of you are seeing it, that will be the moment you're seeing it, as this is the moment I'm saying it."

Lear concluded the video by saying that what he means by living in the moment is to live between the past and the present and between the after and the next.

Norman Lear's net worth explored

Norman Lear has produced, created, written, and developed around 100 shows. He gained recognition for the 70s sitcoms like All in the Family, Maude, One Day at a Time, Good Times, and more.

Norman Lear has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry (Image via Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Lear's net worth is estimated to be around $200 million. He has earned a lot from his career as a television writer, film and television producer.

Lear and his wife Lyn Davis purchased a huge mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles for $6.5 million in 1995. The property is spread on 8 acres of land and is a 14,000 sq. ft. house with a guest house, pool, gym, spa, tennis, security offices, and a large garage.

In 2015, Norman Lear listed the house for sale for $55 million but reduced the price to $40 million in 2019.

Lear and Davis are also the owners of a two-bedroom condo in Central Park, New York, which they had purchased for $10.2 million in 2008.

The couple also bought one of the published copies of the U.S. Declaration of Independence for $8.1 million in 2001. He toured the document across the country on a road trip over the next few years. The writer even took it to presidential libraries and museums as well as the Winter Olympic Games and the Super Bowl.

Normal Lear is the recipient of a number of accolades throughout his career and is also a member of the Television Academy Hall of Fame. He is known for funding liberal and progressive causes and politicians and also founded the advocacy organization People for the American Way in 1980.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far