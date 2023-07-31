"With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp": Lady Gaga finally opens up about collaborator Tony Bennett's death

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, one of the most iconic musicians of all time, always seemed like an odd pair, but together they made some great music and effectively revived Bennett's late career. Bennett, who is easily one of the most recognizable voices across America, passed away tragically on July 21, 2023. He was 96 years old.

After the death of Tony Bennett, many came forward to pour on their tributes about the legendary musician, who was a crucial part of shaping American music as we see it today. However, it took some time for his closest collaborator, Lady Gaga, to step up and comment.

In her latest Instagram post, Gaga finally opened up about the loss of her friend Tony Bennett, who she had relentlessly praised in earlier interviews.

"I will miss my friend forever...I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together. With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp… We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, and gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn’t an act," Lady Gaga wrote.

"Our relationship was very real. Sure, he taught me about music, about showbiz life, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight," she added.

Bennett passed away after battling Alzheimer’s, which also forced him to retire a couple of years before his death. Lady Gaga further expressed her grief and vulnerability after this huge loss.

"I knew deep down he was sharing with me the most vulnerable moment in his life"- Lady Gaga on Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga further elaborated on her and Tony Bennett's relationship in the twilight phase of the singer's career. During his collaboration with Gaga, Bennett had already started getting sick, resulting in the duo to continue making good music when Bennett's health was slowly faltering. He still managed to deliver a handful of great albums and performances before he bowed out for good.

"Losing Tony to Alzheimer’s has been painful but it was also really beautiful...An era of memory loss is such a sacred time in a person’s life. There’s such a feeling of vulnerability and a desire to preserve dignity. All I wanted was for Tony to remember how much I loved him and how grateful I was to have him in my life," Lady Gaga said.

"But, as that faded slowly I knew deep down he was sharing with me the most vulnerable moment in his life that he could — being willing to sing with me when his nature was changing so deeply. I’ll never forget this experience. I’ll never forget Tony Bennett," she added.

During their time of collaboration, Gaga and Tony Bennett released two albums together, Cheek to Cheek and Love for Sale, with the latter serving as the final release of Bennett's famed career.

Bennett’s career spanned more than 70 years and 61 studio albums, a record that is hard to come by even for the most veteran of musicians. He began his career with the ground-breaking Because of You in 1952.

Tony Bennett remains one of the most crucial parts of American music history.