 'Women of the Movement' cast and character guide: Adrienne Warren, Cedric Joe and others star in ABC's limited series

ABC network is bringing a new limited series to the screen next year, called Women of the Movement. Produced by Will Smith's Westbrook Studios and Kapital Entertainment, the series is written by Marissa Jo Cerar (known for writing hit shows like 13 Reasons Why and The Handmaid's Tale) and is based on the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World by Devery S Anderson.

The series Women of the Movement talks about the incident that brought the civil rights movement into action. It follows the life of Mamie Till-Mobley as she struggles to seek justice for her son Emmett Till, who was brutally murdered in 1955 after allegedly interacting with a white cashier in a grocery store.

The cast and character guide of ABC's new limited series 'Women of the Movement'

Andrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley

Adrienne Warren plays the mother of Emmett Till, who fights to provide justice for her son's death. Her role in the series Women of the Movement will be her first major lead role.

In 2018, she won a Tony Award for her performance in a Broadway Musical called Tina Turner. Adrienne Warren has also appeared in a few television series such as Orange Is The New Black and Black Box.

Cedric Joe as Emmett Till

Cedric Joe plays 14-year-old African-American Emmett Till, who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955.

Joe is known for doing an animated action movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. He has also done television shows such as Modern Family and Game Shakers on Nickelodeon.

The other starcast in 'Women of the Movement'

Other starcasts in the Women of the Movement include - Ray Fisher, who plays Mamie's second husband Gene Mobley. Tonya Pinkins plays Mamie's mother Alma Carthan. Carter Jenkins and Chris Coy will play Till's murderers in the series.

