Netflix's new war drama series, Women at War, is expected to hit the streaming platform on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 3 am ET. Set in France during World War I, the show tells the story of four women who are forced to confront the brutal realities of war.

The series depicts the war's impact on these women and how their lives change. It stars Audrey Fleurot in one of the major roles, along with various others essaying significant supporting roles. Women at War is helmed by Cécile Lorne.

What is Women at War about?

A brief sneak peek of Women at War available on Netflix offers a glimpse of the numerous devastating events set to unfold in the series. It briefly sheds light on the devastating realities of war and the kind of impact it has on people.

The men leave for the frontlines to fight while the women live in uncertainty. The sneak peek reveals that the women go to the frontlines to care for wounded men during the war.

Overall, the trailer maintains a gripping and intense tone that fans of war dramas would undoubtedly love. Here's a short description of the series, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''In 1914, German troops advance, men leave for the front lines, and four women grapple with the devastating consequences of war at home in France.''

Based on the sneak peek and synopsis, viewers can expect a deeply emotional and powerful war drama that explores various complex themes, including the repercussions of war, family, and the pain of leaving your loved ones, among various others.

Details about the number of episodes in the series are not confirmed yet, but based on some reports, it has eight episodes. Viewers can expect all episodes to be dropped on the same day, January 19, 2023.

In brief, about Women at War cast

Women at War features several talented actors playing key roles. One of them is Audrey Fleurot, who portrays the character of Marguerite de Lancastel. She is one of the four women dealing with the brutal repercussions of the war in various ways.

Not many other details about her character are known at this point, but fans can expect her to play a significant role in the storyline. In the film's sneak peek, Fleurot looks quite impressive and promises to deliver a powerful performance in the show.

Apart from Women at War, Audrey Felurot has starred in several shows and films, like The Intouchables, Kaamelott, and Un village français, to name a few.

Julie De Bona stars as Mère Supérieure Agnès in Women at War. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a pivotal role in the show.

De Bona's other notable film and TV acting credits include Je l'aime à mentir, Je déteste les enfants des autres, Le Bazar de la Charité, and many more. The rest of the cast includes Camille Lou, Sofia Essaïdi, Sandrine Bonnaire, and many others.

You can watch Women at War on Netflix on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

