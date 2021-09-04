5 best war movies on Netflix 

Netflix has a catalog of movies and shows across different genres from all over the world. The assortment of content has led to an upsurge in the platform's popularity, which has also contributed to Netflix's value-for-money status.

There are plenty of war movies on Netflix that look at the conflicts of different eras and periods with a take on human nature and emotion. One can sit back and relax to teleport themselves to the war-ridden battlefield virtually.

However, not all war movies focus on the battlefield's fight but give a civilian's point of view as well. There are several films on Netflix that feature the destruction civilizations have faced because of military battles.

Hence, one can choose the appropriate war journey they want to explore with Netflix. Meanwhile, this article will list five of the best war movies on Netflix released in recent times.

Netflix war films: What are the best releases in recent times

5) The King (2019)

The King is a 2019 epic war film (Image via Netflix)

An epic war movie to start the list, The King, is glorious in every aspect. There are some large-scale battle scenes and stellar performances from a cast full of stars.

The King is based upon several plays from William Shakespeare's "Henriad" and stars Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, and more.

Viewers can click here to watch this period epic war film on Netflix.

4) Mosul (2019)

Mosul is an Arabic-language American movie (Image via Netflix)

Mosul is a 2019 war action movie that arrived on Netflix in November 2020. The modern war film is set in the conflict-ridden Middle East that draws its inspiration from the actual Battle of Mosul in 2016.

Arabic is the original language of this American war film, and fans should watch the movie with subtitles to maintain the feature's authenticity. There are some pretty underrated yet realistic action sequences that give life to the brutal military battle.

Despite being primarily an action film, there is room for emotion, and the Middle Eastern cast gives a more original feel to the movie.

3) The Photographer of Mauthausen (2018)

The Photographer of Mauthausen (Image via Netflix)

The Photographer of Mauthausen is another period drama on this list set in the World War II era. This war movie is not a conventional action but a rather tragic tale of victims of war crimes.

The Netflix war film is a Spanish biographical drama based on the accounts of photographer Francisco Boix. The movie has gloomy and disturbing details of Nazi concentration camps based on real-life events.

Viewers can click here to watch The Photographer of Mauthausen.

2) The Outpost (2020)

The Outpost (Image via Screen Media Films)

The Outpost is yet another war film on this list that draws inspiration from real-life events. Based on Jake Tapper's non-fiction book The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor, the Netflix movie was released in July 2020.

Set in the backdrop of America's war in Afghanistan, The Outpost features the ultimate story of the bravery of soldiers who the insurgents have outnumbered.

The Outpost received critical acclaim for its handling of sensitive subject matter and brilliant action sequences. The action war film is available on Netflix, and viewers can click here to watch it now.

1) Da 5 Bloods (2020)

Da 5 Bloods (Image via Netflix)

Da 5 Bloods is among the best war films that have been released in recent times. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods is a war drama film set during the Vietnam War.

The movie garnered praise for its subject matter, theme, action, direction, and performance of the cast. The film has various scenes depicting PTSD and the state of mind of soldiers stuck in a war for a long time.

Da 5 Bloods was released on June 12, 2020, on Netflix.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi