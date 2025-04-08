Wonderful Pistachios adds new Dill Pickle flavor to its lineup: All you need to know

Wonderful Pistachios has expanded its lineup with a new Dill Pickle flavor. Available since April 1, 2025, the new flavor can be found at major retail stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, and Kroger, in 2.25-ounce packets. Individuals eager to try the new launch can use the "Where to Buy" feature on the Wonderful Pistachios website to locate their nearest retailer. Customers should check their nearest retailers for pricing.

Ad

As reported by Food and Wine on March 31, 2025, the new Dill Pickle Pistachios are also available on Amazon, where they can be purchased as an eight-pack or individually.

The new flavored pistachios are part of the brand's No Shell lineup, which features pre-shelled pistachios in a variety of flavors. The brand offers a variety of options, including no-shell, in-shell, low-sodium, and flavored products.

Ad

More about the new Dill Pickle Flavor by Wonderful Pistachios

The No-Shell Dill Pickle Pistachios by Wonderful Pistachios feature tangy and savory notes—making them a perfect on-the-go snack, according to the brand's press release. As part of the brand's no-shell lineup, they remove the hassle of shelling pistachios while maintaining their flavor and nutritional profiles. The nutritional information for one serving, which is about 28 grams, is as follows:

Ad

Calories: 170

Total Fat: 13g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 100mg

Total Carbohydrates: 7g

Dietary Fiber: 3g

Protein: 6g

The new no-shells flavor performed well in consumer taste tests, according to the company. Diana Salsoa, Vice President of Marketing at Wonderful Pistachios, talked about the product in the company's press release:

"It might be April Fool’s, but this is no joke. We’re excited for Dill Pickle to push the flavor boundaries of what people expect healthy snacks to taste like in 2025. With No Shells Dill Pickle pistachios, consumers no longer have to choose between flavors and fun OR nutritious and healthy, because they can have it all.”

Ad

Other flavors in the no-shell pistachios lineup include Sea Salt and Pepper, Jalapeno Lime, Chili Roasted, Honey Roasted, Smoky Barbecue, and Sea Salt and Vinegar. Unsalted, Lightly Salted, and Roasted and Salted options are also available.

Read More: 5 most popular gas station snacks in America.

More about Wonderful Pistachios

The Wonderful Pistachios brand is part of The Wonderful Company, a Los Angeles-based conglomerate behind brands like FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, and Wonderful Halos. The company has built a reputation for high-quality, healthy food products, like the Wonderful Pistachios snack range. It was founded by entrepreneurs Stewart and Lynda Resnick, beginning with the acquisition of Teleflora in 1979. The business was rebranded as The Wonderful Company in 2015.

Ad

Pickles to be trending in 2025

According to a press release by The Wonderful Company on April 1, 2025, "pickles" are at the top of Pinterest's 2025 Trend Report. Many food companies and chains have brought a range of pickle-centered offerings. Popeye's recently announced a limited-time Pickle Menu, which many individuals mistook for an April Fool's Day joke—but the menu is available at participating Popeye's locations nationwide.

Meanwhile, Cheetos introduced a new Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle flavor in February 2025. Wawa, an East Coast gas station and convenience store chain, also announced a menu featuring Dill Pickle Ranch on March 17, 2025. This year also saw the comeback of the Valentine's Pickle Bouquet at Grillo's.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More