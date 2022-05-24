Wordle #339 answer for Tuesday, May 24

A new Wordle answer is here for players to solve. The game is loved throughout the world. It doesn't require much time to play, so players can easily squeeze a few minutes to solve it in their busy schedules.

Some players like to solve the quiz without any help. Others prefer to look for hints. This article contains tips for today's answer and its solution.

The solution for Wordle #339 rhymes with the word "tandem"

1) The word begins with the letter A

2) The word contains the letter B

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter M

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "tandem." The solution for May 24 is "album."

According to Merriam Webster, an album is "a book with blank pages used for making a collection," it also means "one or more recordings (as on tape or disc) produced as a single unit."

History of Wordle

Software engineer Josh Wardle created the viral word quiz in 2021. He made the game for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is a quiz fanatic and loves to solve them.

The engineer created a prototype for the game in 2013. The game had a solution list of over ten thousand words during that time. The list contained numerous difficult, vague, and archaic words.

Players could also play numerous games in a day, making the game boring and unenjoyable. This forced Wardle to abandon it. In the meantime, he created two successful projects called Place and Button while working at Reddit.

He was reminded of the application during the pandemic and decided to work on it as a personal project. Both Wardle and Shah worked together to create a new version of Wordle, which was a success.

This prompted the couple to release the game publicly in October 2021, after which it was sold to The New York Times (NYT) in January 2022.

Heardle is the musical version of the game

Heardle is a variation of Wordle created for music lovers. It requires players to guess the song being played by listening to only a small snippet.

The game begins with a 1-second long snippet, which gradually increases with every wrong or skipped attempt. The game provides six tries to find out the answer.

Created by Omakase, the game uses the SoundCloud library to play the songs. This means SoundCloud is necessary to play the game, and it won't work in countries without access to the feature.

To play, one must tap on the Play button and listen carefully. If they know the answer, they can start writing the answer in the comment box. The game comes with a drop-down list to aid players in writing the correct song name.

Once the game is over, players can share their results on social media and wait for a new song to be solved the next day.

