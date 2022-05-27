Wordle #342 answer for Friday, May 27

Players can now solve the new Wordle grid for Friday, May 27. The viral game has become an integral part of many users' daily routines, so they never forget to take out time and solve the same. While some do it for fun, others love to share their results on social media.

On days when the answer is difficult, some users opt to look for helpful hints online. This article contains hints for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #342 rhymes with the name "Ciara"

1) The word begins with the letter T

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains three vowels

4) The word ends with the letter A

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with the name "Ciara." The solution for Friday, May 27 is the word "tiara."

According to Merriam Webster, a tiara is "a 3-tiered crown worn by the pope." It can also denote "a decorative jewelled or flowered headband or semicircle for formal wear by women."

The history of Wordle

The word game was created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle for his wife Palak Shah who loves word games and puzzles. She also helped Wardle perfect the game.

Wardle created a prototype for the game in 2013, but dropped the project after noticing a few signficant problems. However, he reworked the game with Shah's help during the pandemic. Shah filtered the absurdly long list of solutions, keeping only 20% of the original words. Wardle added a one-game per day limit so players could not play the game repetitively and tire themselves out.

The pandemic was crucial in awakening their desire of working on the game because they spent a lot of their time playing quizzes and puzzles together. The modified game found immediate success among their friends and peers. After witnessing its popularity, Wardle released the game to the public in October 2021.

The game went viral just a few weeks after the release, attracting millions of players. The New York Times showed interest in the game, which is not that surprising considering their stronghold over crosswords and other word games. Wardle agreed to sell it but he did not want the game to get monetized. He finally reached a suitable agreement with the NYT and the game sold for a low seven-figure amount.

Fans did not like the idea of the NYT acquiring the game because they expected the news portal to throw difficult words into the mix. However, that never happened. The NYT only removed a few words that they felt were offensive to the worldwide player base.

Since then, the media mogul has released a new website called WordleBot to help players learn more about the way they play the game. The AI analyzes an already-solved game and provides a detailed report. Players can use it to understand the way they approach Wordle and compare their results with their friends. The website also acts as a tie-breaker for people who solve the quiz with an equal number of attempts.

