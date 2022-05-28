Wordle #343 answer for Saturday, May 28

A new Wordle quiz is here for those who love the game. The game has about twenty thousand players visiting The New York Times (NYT) website daily to guess the word of the day.

It is a form of escape for many players because they can spend a few minutes each day engrossed in figuring out the answer. Looking for hints online is an excellent way to keep your streak going in case you are having difficulty with the day's puzzle. We are here to help you with hints for today's game.

The solution for Wordle #343 rhymes with the word "prepped"

1) The word begins with the letter C

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter T

Today's answer is not very difficult word and it rhymes with "prepped." That said, it is the past tense of a commonly used word.

The solution for Saturday, May 28, is the word "crept."

According to Merriam Webster, crept means "to move along with the body prone and close to the ground." It also means "to enter or advance gradually so as to be almost unnoticed."

Wordle has an interesting backstory

Josh Wardle created the game for his wife Palak Shah, who loves to solve puzzles and quizzes.

Wardle originally created a prototype for the game in 2013, based on another popular application called Mastermind. Players could play back-to-back games on the older version. Wardle realized, however, that this meant players could get bored easily. Additionally, the answer list was also filled with absurd and archaic words, which added to the difficulty and made the game unenjoyable. He ended up abandoning the game for the time being.

Wardle and Shah returned to the project the during COVID-19 quarantine. They spent a lot of their free time playing quizzes, and ended up reworking the game.

The modified game was a success as it was much more enticing than before. Wardle released the game to the public in October 2021 after witnessing its rising popularity within his known circle. The game became a viral rage soon after, and it continues to attract thousands of players.

Framed is a Wordle spinoff for cinephiles

There are a plethora of Wordle spin-offs. Framed is one of them, and it is perfect for movie lovers who aren't satisfied with just the word puzzle. The game requires players to recognize movies from screenshots taken at random points. Players have to look at the frames and guess which movie the frame belongs to.

While the concept might be difficult, it is the perfect challenge for cinephiles. Players get six chances to guess the name of the movie. Every time the player makes a wrong guess, the game unlocks a new frame to help them. The game also comes with an auto-fill dropdown list to assist players in writing the correct spelling of their guesses.

Just like every other game inspired by Wordle, Framed refreshes daily and players are given the option to share their results with friends online.

