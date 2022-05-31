Wordle #346 answer for Tuesday, May 31

Wordle players have a new grid to solve. The game that started as a personal project for Josh Wardle has turned into a worldwide sensation. Close to twenty thousand people solve the game daily even now, with a million players playing the game every day when it was at its peak.

The craze for the game might have slowed down, but word game lovers are still dedicating to waiting for the new word of the day. This article contains hints for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #346 rhymes with the word "tanner"

1) The word begins with the letter M

2) The word contains the letter N

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter R

Today's answer is a common word that rhymes with the word "tanner." In case you are having trouble pinning the word down, the answer is given below.

The solution for May 31 is the word "manor."

According to Merriam Webster, a manor is a "house or hall of an estate." It can also mean "a unit of English rural territorial organization."

What is the history of Wordle?

The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who previously undertook several interesting projects including Reddit Place, which allows users to drop a single-pixel dot on a blank canvas every minute. Numerous communities work together to create visible artworks.

Wordle was a personal project for the engineer and he created the first prototype in 2013. His wife Palak Shah and he love games and puzzles of all kinds, which was served as his inspiration. However, Wardle abandoned the game after the prototype did not meet his expectations and was boring.

The couple took on the project again during the COVID-19 quarantine because they were spending their free time playing quizzes and games with each other. They decided to make necessary modifications to the game that would solve the previous problems.

This new game was a success and attracted many new players among their friends and family. Wardle and Shah decided to release it to the public in October 2021. It took the game only a couple of weeks to become a raging trend on the internet and dominate everyone's social media feeds.

The New York Times, a haven for word games, decided to purchase Wordle and include it in their offerings. Wardle agreed to sell the game on the condition that it would remain free for players. The game was moved to the NYT website by the end of January 2022.

The news website later released a website to help players analyze their gameplay and understand their statistics. WordleBot analyzes solved games to give success rate percentages and other information to the players so they can improve upon their current strategies. It also provides players with the best starting words and reasons to use it. Users can also use the website as a tiebreaker if they decide to compete in the game.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee