Wordle #347 answer for Wednesday, June 1

A new grid is here to solve for all Wordle enthusiasts. The game became a viral sensation after its release in October 2021, boasting a whopping million daily players at the peak of its popularity in January 2022. Though the craze has declined with the passage of time, with daily users dwindling to 20,000 in recent times, dedicated players still flock to the game's website every day to solve the new puzzle.

Many die-hard fans are fiercely vehement about continuing their streaks and can go to any lengths to preserve them. If you fancy yourself to be one of them, then looking up a few hints about the secret word can come in handy on the days when the word seems to escape you entirely. This article contains hints for today's answer.

Solution for Wordle #347 rhymes with the word "week"

1) The word begins with the letter C

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter K

Today's answer is a common word, which rhymes with the word "week" . The Wordle solution for Wednesday, June 1, is the word "creak."

As per Merriam Webster, creak is a verb that refers to making "a prolonged grating or squeaking sound often as a result of being worn-out."

Conceptualization of Wordle

Wordle was conceptualized by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle. The word-guessing game was born as a passion project of Wardle's, and its first prototype was created in 2013.

The idea for the game came about due to the engineer and his partner Palak Shah's abounding love for games and puzzles of all kinds. The signature color coded tiling of green, yellow, and grey was inspired by another game called Mastermind.

At the time, the prototype failed to impress the couple's acquaintances, receiving a lukewarm response. They disliked the prototype for two major reasons. First, the game featured a vast word library, which meant it was packed with several obscure and bizarre words that weren't common knowledge. Second, it allowed players to complete several grids at once, which inevitably became tedious after a few games.

They all but abandoned Wordle for years until their interest was reawakened during the COVID-19 quarantine during which the couple spent a significant amount of time playing games and solving puzzles. Renewed by this sudden bout of passion, the couple reworked the game to address its previous shortcomings. The pair decided to modify the word list and implement a one-game-per-day limit.

This new edition of the game was a massive hit amongst their close friends, beginning to draw a large number of new players. Wardle and Shah decided to release it to the public in October 2021 and the player base steadily grew following the release. It didn't take long for Wordle to become a worldwide viral sensation that became almost inescapable online.

The game's popularity piqued the interest of The New York Times, who made a bid to purchase it. It was acquired by the media giant at the end of January 2022 for an undisclosed seven-figure deal. While NYT originally intended to make it a paid feature, Wardle put his foot down and agreed to the deal only on the condition that the game remain unpaid and ad-free.

