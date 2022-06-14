Wordle #361 answer for Wednesday, June 15

With every new day, comes a new word that Wordle players need to figure out. The game, which started as a personal project between Josh Wardle and his wife Palak Shah, soon became a viral sensation, and is currently played by millions of fans worldwide.

Players often take to social media to post their success with the game, and sometimes even compete in a bid to outspeed each other. Many also resort to hints on the internet to help them solve the game faster. Here, we have curated the hints and the solution for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #361 rhymes with the word "rhino"

1) The word begins with the letter P

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter O

Today's answer, which rhymes with "rhino" can be regarded as an uncommon word, thereby making it difficult to figure out.

The solution for June 15 is "primo."

According to Merriam Webster, primo is defined as "the first or leading part." It can also mean "in the first place" and "of the finest quality."

The story behind Wordle's success

The game was formed almost 10 years ago, in 2003, when Wardle was inspired by his wife's love for quiz games and decided to create a game for her. However, the project didn't see the light of day for long, and was set aside owing to bad reviews.

The game had two major issues, the first being that the solution list was massive, with around ten thousand words, many of which were absurd and outdated. The second problem was that players could play the game an unlimited number of times, which slowly led to monotony.

Wordle gathered dust while Wardle went on to work at Reddit and created two successful experiments called Button and Place.

The game came back to the couple's attention during the COVID-19 quarantine, when they started spending most of their free hours solving crosswords.

The pair decided to modify the game anew and make the necessary changes to make it enjoyable for players. The updated version received raving reviews, further ushering in new players. Looking at the growing player base, Wardle decided to release Wordle publicly in October, 2021.

The game's popularity skyrocketed after its public release, attracting millions of daily players. It also piqued the interest of the New York Times. The media giant later bought the game for a seven-figure sum in January, 2022.

How to find all the letters in the day's Wordle solution

Gamers have formulated a hack in order to find every letter in the day's word.

The idea behind the trick is simple: Use five words that do not repeat a single alphabet, to reveal all the important letters of the Wordle solution. They place the words one after another, noting all the letters that turn green or yellow. Here are the five words:

FJORD

WALTZ

QUICK

GYBES

NYMPH

The above set was taken from YouTuber, Disguised Toast, and contains all alphabets, other than X.

Players need to then rearrange and figure out the answer, and even though the technique is not always successful, it can definitely give the solver a heads up while guessing the answer.

