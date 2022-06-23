Wordle #370 answer for Friday, June 24

Wordle is a global phenomenon that took over the internet around the beginning of 2022. The game was released in October 2021, and by December, social media pages were flooded with its results.

Thousands of people took part in solving the daily quiz, which only takes a few minutes, thereby making it easy for players to integrate it into their regular routine.

People needing help with today's game will find this article useful, as it contains hints for Friday's answer, along with its solution.

Solution for Wordle #370 rhymes with the word "flight"

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains the letter M

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter E

Friday's answer is a relatively common word that rhymes with "flight."

The solution for June 24 is the word "smite."

According to Merriam Webster, smite means to "strike sharply or heavily, especially with the hand or an implement held in the hand." It can also signify "attacking or afflicting suddenly and injuriously, to kill or severely injure."

The story of Wordle

Josh Wardle created Wordle for his wife Palak Shah, who is a quiz lover. The Welsh-based engineer was inspired by his wife's love for puzzles and decided to create one for themselves.

The pair worked together on the game, coming up with a prototype in 2013. The initial version was not great and had problems that made it unenjoyable for players.

A major issue was that it had a huge solution list filled with absurd and outdated words. Furthermore, players could play the game innumerable times in a day, making it monotonous.

Both issues caused players to lose interest very quickly. So the couple decided to drop the project for some time.

Meanwhile, Wardle started working for Reddit, where he created two successful experiments, Place and Button.

Wordle made a comeback to Josh and Palak's lives during the COVID-19 lockdown, when the couple spent a lot of their free time playing quizzes. They decided to modify the game and fix the problems it previously had.

Shah took it upon herself to filter out the problematic words from the solution list, which had over ten thousand entries. Wardle added a one-game per-day limit.

The updated version started attracting new players due to its addictive nature. As more and more players joined the game, Wardle decided to release it publicly in October 2021.

The game's popularity went through the roof after its public release. Within a few weeks, its player base rose from 90 to over a million. The rising numbers brought Wordle to the New York Times's attention. The media mogul planned to buy it and make it a paid feature in its comprehensive game collection. This clashed with Wardle's vision, who wished for the game to be kept free.

The news house finally decided to agree with Wardle and bought the game for seven figures in January 2022.

Players were upset with the change, believing that NYT would add difficult words to the game. However, that is far from the truth.

Wordle uses the revised list created by Shah, except on a few occasions when NYT removed words that were deemed inappropriate or offensive to its worldwide player base.

