Wordle #379 answer for Sunday, July 3

Every day, Wordle players wait for the new game to solve it. Created by Josh Wardle and Palak Shah, the game has created its own fan following in a short span. Loved by millions worldwide, the guessing factor of the game puts everyone on the edge of their seats.

Generally, it takes a good blend of brainstorming and guesswork to crack the word of the day. Moreover, due to it being a fun, brain-break game, a lot of people have also included it in their daily routines.

This article contains the clues for the answer to Wordle #379, which would be for Sunday, July 3, 2022.

The solution for Wordle #379 rhymes with ‘black’ and ‘hack.’

The word begins with the letter L The word contains not just one, but 2 Ls. The word has 2 vowels. The word ends with C

The Sunday’s answer to Wordle rhymes with “Black,” “hack,” “whack” and “clack.”

The solution for July 3 is “LILAC.”

Lilac is the Eurasian shrub or small tree of the olive family that has pink and white as well as violet blossoms. It is also a popular color. If you are wondering how you can use this word in a sentence, here’s how:

I love that Lilac skirt. There are some Lilacs in the garden which look so beautiful. A lilac cushion would go perfectly with these pink pillows.

A lot of players find this word to be a little tough to guess due to the fact that L is repeated twice, and getting that can be a tad bit challenging to guess. However, on the bright side, having two vowels can make the word a bit easier to guess. Thus, neutralizing the complexity of the word.

Tips & Tricks to crack Wordle almost every time

Since the end of 2021, the Wordle has become more popular than ever. Being one of the most played games of early 2022, the game might look overwhelming or tough to some people. With 6 chances, there could be moments when people might not be able to get the word within the given number of chances.

The challenge is also there because unlike scrabble or crossword, one cannot move the letter to see what fixes where. However, with some tips and tricks, one can make sure to crack the word of the day every time.

Start with a word which has the maximum vowels. Something like Quite, Radio, Pious, Sauce, or Union works the best. Make these your go-to first words, and use one same word everytime, to get to know what vowels your word has. The first and second row should be dedicated to know what vowels the word has. Consider changing these words every now and then so that you can get all the vowels in two rows. Watch out for letters that might show up more than once, in words like lilac, gloss, grass, happy and many more, as these might be a little tougher to guess. However, never rule out the possibility of trying one letter twice. Sit with a pen and paper. There might be a chance that you have all the letters in the yellow block, but are still not able to make up the word. Noting them down on a piece of paper can help you unscramble the word and get to the word, surely and timely. Use your instinct to guess the word. You might feel and get the word that’s fitting, but you might also feel it’s too easy for a game like Wordle. However, make sure you give it a try because a lot of time, these instincts work.

People who love Wordle, and play it everyday can also try out the Hard Mode for an added challenge factor. The hard mode has many more rules and conditions that make this mode much more difficult yet exciting.

