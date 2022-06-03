Wordle #349 answer for Friday, June 3

Wordle players have a new grid to solve. The game has gained millions of fans since its public release last year. Internet users love to solve the daily quizzes and post about their results online.

The game is short and quick, making it perfect for busy people with daily responsibilities. Many even look for hints online that will help them save time thinking of the perfect word. This article contains hints for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #349 rhymes with the word "chase"

1) The word begins with the letter P

2) The word contains the letter H

3) The word contains two vowels

4) The word ends with the letter E

Today's answer is a very common word that rhymes with the word "chase." The solution for June 3 is the word "phase."

According to Merriam Webster, a phase refers to "a particular appearance or state in a regular recurring cycle of changes." It can also mean "a distinguishable part in a course, development, or cycle."

What is the history of Wordle?

Josh Wardle created Wordle as a personal project since his wife Palak Shah loves word games and puzzles. Wardle is a software engineer from Wales who lives in the US. He has worked on successful projects like Button and Place at Reddit.

Wardle created the first prototype for the game in 2013. The game had a massive word library, and players could solve as many games as they wanted in a day. However, the solution list contained numerous old and absurd words, making the game unenjoyable. Additionally, not having a daily limit made it boring after some time.

Shah and Wardle decided to modify the game during the COVID-19 quarantine. The new Wordle enjoyed a lot of success among their friends and peers. The creators decided to release it publicly in October 2021 after seeing the positive response.

The game went viral after its release, and was acquired by the New York Times for a seven-figure amount.

Wordle spinoff Heardle has become an inspiration itself

Josh Wardle's game inspired numerous spinoffs, including Heardle, which is a musical edition of the game.

Heardle is a game made on Glitch, and players are required to recognize songs after hearing just a few seconds from the intro bit. They get a total of six chances to identify the song being played.

The game begins with a one-second clip, and more seconds are added to it with every skipped or wrong answer. The snippets gradually get longer as the game proceeds, so it goes from one second to two seconds (+1), four seconds (+2), seven seconds (+3), eleven seconds (+4) and the final sample of 16 seconds (+5).

There is an inbuilt drop-down list to make it easier for players to select the song names. The answer resets at midnight every day.

The same pattern has been used to create a plethora of Heardle games that are specific to an artist or band. BTS, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Selena Gomez and Harry Styles are a few artists who have their very own Heardle games. The game and all its versions use SoundCloud to source music, which means that it is impossible to play them in a country that does not support the platform.

