Wordle #390 answer for Thursday, July 14

Wordle is back with its daily challenge, which means players have a new word to solve.

The game is played throughout the world, with thousands of users sharing their results on social media. The numbers used to be way higher during the game's peak popularity in January 2022, when it used to attract more than two million players regularly.

Many of these players have since stuck around and made it a permanent part of their lives, making sure to fit the mini quiz within their daily routine.

Sometimes, players end up needing clues to solve the puzzle. This article provides helpful hints for them.

The solution for Wordle #390 rhymes with "river"

1) The word begins with the letter L

2) The cord contains the letter V

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter R

Thursday's answer is a very common word that rhymes with "river."

The solution for July 14 is "liver."

According to Merriam Webster, liver is a "large, very vascular glandular organ of vertebrates that secretes bile and causes important changes in many of the substances contained in the blood (as by converting sugars into glycogen which it stores up until required and by forming urea)."

How did Wordle come to be?

Wordle was created by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle. He made the game for his wife Palak Shah, taking inspiration from her love for puzzles.

The two collaborated to make a prototype for the game and asked their friends for reviews. However, it did not do well.

Players complained about the presence of absurd and archaic words that they did not understand. Additionally, they could play the game as many times as they wanted, which often led to boredom.

Owing to the unfavorable reviews, the game was dropped and ignored for close to ten years. In the meantime, Wardle worked for Reddit and created two successful experiments for the platform, called Button and Place.

The couple revisited the game during the COVID-19 lockdown, when they spent most of their free time playing similar quizzes. They decided to modify it to give players a better gaming experience. To reach their goal, Shah filtered out most of the difficult words, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit.

The updated game ended up being pleasantly addictive and started to gain a loyal fan base. Looking at its growing popularity, Wardle decided to release it to the public in October 2021. It was soon bought by The New York Times in January 2022 and became a part of the news portal's gaming section.

Playing Semantle for a brain-wrenching experience

The internet is filled with a plethora of Wordle spin-offs, some of which are hard while others are on the easier side.

Semantle can be placed among the more difficult versions of the game as it focuses on semantics instead of words. This means players are given clues on the basis of how close the entered word is to the answer, in terms of their meaning.

The answer can have any number of letters, but thankfully, the game allows players unlimited attempts to try and solve it.

It also comes with a "give up" option for those who are tired of guessing the answers and would like to know the solution.

Just like Wordle, Semantle, too, updates at midnight.

