Wordle #394 answer for Monday, July 18

Wordle players have a new solution to look for in the game. The quiz has a dedicated player base that works diligently to solve it.

The game recorded over two million daily users during its peak popularity in January 2022. Many of these players stayed with the game and made it a part of their daily lives.

They make sure to squeeze in some time in their daily routine to solve the puzzle. A few players ultimately require extra assistance to decipher challenging words. These players will find helpful clues in this article.

The solution for Wordle #394 rhymes with "frock"

1) The word begins with the letter F

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains the letter O

4) The word ends with the letter K

Monday's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "frock." The solution for July 18 is "flock."

According to Merriam Webster, a flock is "a group of animals (such as birds or sheep) assembled or herded together." It can also be used to indicate "woolen or cotton refuse used for stuffing furniture and mattresses."

How did Wordle become popular?

The game was created by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle. He came up with the quiz after getting inspired by his wife's love for puzzles and quizzes.

He and his wife, Palak Shah, worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013. The couple asked their friends to review it for them, which resulted in negative feedback. Players complained that the game was filled with absurd and archaic words that they did not understand. Additionally, they could play the game as many times as they wanted, which often led to boredom.

Given these criticisms, the couple decided to put the project on hold for the time being. Wordle ended up gathering dust for almost 10 years when Wardle went to work at Reddit. The engineer created two popular social experiments for the platform called Button and Place.

The duo finally decided to re-work the game during the COVID-19 lockdown, when the majority of their free time was spent solving similar games.

Shah filtered and removed unrecognizable words, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit in hopes of making the game interesting for its players.

The modified version became an instant hit among their peers. Players enjoyed the game and returned to it on a daily basis. Slowly, the game started to build a community. Wardle saw potential in the game and released it to the public in October 2021.

The game became a viral trend a few days after its release. Its popularity attracted The New York Times, which acquired the game in January 2022.

Canuckle finished on July 1, 2022

Canuckle was a Canadian version of Wordle, created by Ottowa resident Mark Rogers. Rogers wanted to come up with a spinoff for the game that had words native to Canada.

He made it for his children because it was difficult for them to guess American words. The game visuals are based on the Canadian flag, with red, yellow, and gray being its base color.

The game was made to last till July 1, so it does not refresh with a new word anymore. Canuckle comes with an archive section for people who are interested in playing older grids from the game.

