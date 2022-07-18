Wordle #395 answer for Tuesday, July 19

A new Wordle solution is here for players to guess. The mini-game is loved across the world for its simple design and easy-to-understand rules.

Since being released to the public, the game has become a viral trend, accumulating millions of visitors every day. Many of these players have made the quiz a permanent part of their lives.

They make sure to find some time in their busy routines to dedicate towards the game. Sometimes, Wordle can throw complicated words at its fans, pushing them to look for help online. This article contains useful clues to help such players.

The solution for Wordle #395 rhymes with "hungry"

1) The word begins with the letter A

2) The word contains the letter N

3) The word contains only one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter Y

Tuesday's answer is a very common word that rhymes with "hungry." The solution for July 19 is "angry."

According to Merriam Webster, angry is a word used to describe the "feeling or showing anger. "

The interesting journey of Wordle

Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created the game for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah has an affinity for solving puzzles, and this love of hers became the inspiration needed to create Wordle.

The couple designed a prototype for the game in 2013, and had their friends review it, but did not receive great reviews. In fact, players complained about the game having absurd and archaic words that they did not understand. Additionally, they could play the game as many times as they wanted, which often led to boredom.

Owing to the negative reviews, the couple decided to abandon the project, forgetting about it for around ten years. Meanwhile, Wardle created two popular social experiments, called Button and Place, for Reddit.

They were reminded about the old project during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent a considerable amount of their free time playing crosswords.

They decided to update the game, and to do that, Shah filtered and removed unrecognizable words, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit. They wanted to make the game fun and interesting for the players.

The modified version of the game was received positively by their friends, who propagated it to new players. Slowly, Wordle's popularity began to increase and it made itself a loyal fanbase. Looking at its growth, Wardle decided to release the game to the public in October 2011.

It became a raging trend after the public release, ultimately getting acquired by media house the New York Times in January 2022.

NBA fans should try playing Poeltl

Poeltl is another Worldle spin-off based on NBA players. The name was chosen to honor San Antonio Spurs star Jakob Poeltl.

The game was designed without high expectations, owing to the plethora of variations available on the internet. This is why creator Gabe Danon was pleasantly surprised when the game received 240k visitors in the last week of February.

The game gives players a total of eight attempts to guess the player of the day. The first entry has to be a blind guess by the user, after which the quiz provides useful clues.

A bar will show up to indicate the player's team, conference, division, position, height, age, and jersey number over green or yellow tiles. It also shows a rough silhouette of the mystery player's headshot.

Green indicates that a particular feature matches the answer, while yellow means that the user is close to the right answer.

NBA fans can play the game and share their results with friends on social media.

