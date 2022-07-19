Wordle #396 answer for Wednesday, July 20

Wordle has been updated with a new word for players to guess. The puzzle is loved and shared by fans all around the world.

Thousands of users solve it daily, making sure to find time for the game in their busy schedules.

Wordle's simple design and easy-to-understand rules have also helped the game stay relevant in this fast-paced world. Players can allot a small fraction of their day into the game without spending too much time.

However, sometimes the game can hit fans with difficult words, pushing them to look for clues online. This article contains useful clues to help such players.

dee Fournier @deestahdiva Wordle 395 4/6



🟩

🟩

🟩 🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 395 4/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ☺️ Wordle 395 4/6🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The solution for Wordle #396 rhymes with "bright"

1) The word begins with the letter T

2) The word contains the letter R

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter E

The answer for Wednesday is a fairly uncommon word that rhymes with "bright." The solution for July 20 is "trite."

According to Merriam Webster, trite is used to describe something "boring from much use, not fresh or original."

The history of Wordle

The game was created by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn-based software engineer. He created the game inspired by his wife's love for puzzles. Wardle's wife, Palak Shah, is a quiz lover and helped him create a prototype for the game in 2013.

The couple asked their friends to review the prototype but didn't receive great reviews. Players complained about the game being filled with absurd and archaic words. Additionally, they could play the game as many times as they wanted, which often led to boredom.

The reviews led to the game being dropped by the couple, who forgot about it for around ten years. During this time, Wardle created other projects like Button and Place, while working for Reddit.

Wordle came back to their attention during the COVID-19 lockdown, after spending the majority of their free time playing crosswords.

They decided to work on the game and make it enjoyable for the players. Shah took it upon herself to filter and remove unrecognizable words, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit.

The new version of the game was a hit, with new players adding to it every day. Slowly, it made itself a growing community. Wardle saw the game's potential and decided to release it to the public in October 2011.

When Wordle took over the internet after its public release, its virality attracted the media house the New York Times, which acquired it in January 2022.

Mario Kart has its own Heardle spin-off

With a new Heardle variation popping up every other day, it comes as no surprise that everyone's favorite gaming character has one made after him.

The Mario Kart spin-off of the game was created by Reddit user u/LeagueBright9916. The game was released in May 2022, and features classic songs from various Mario Kart version. These include the Wii, DS, 7, 8 Deluze, 64, Tour, Super Mario Kart, Double Dash!, and the Super Circuit.

Created on Glitch, the game sources its music from SoundCloud, however, one must remember that the original Heardle was recently acquired by Spotify. So, Heardle and all its spinoffs source their music from different portals.

Except for the music played in the game, everything else is identical to the original game. Players are given a one-second snippet to recognize the track. The length of the snippet keeps increasing with every wrong or skipped attempt. Players get a total of six chances.

Mario Kart fans can play a new game every day and share the results with friends online.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far