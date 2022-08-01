Wordle #409 answer for Tuesday, August 2

Wordle is a short quiz game that took the internet by storm at the beginning of 2022. Social media users could not escape this phenomenon, which took over their timeline feed, filling it with its green and yellow grids.

Over time, the rage for the puzzle has slowly calmed down, but it still manages to pull a couple of thousand players every day. Many regular players have made the game a part of their lives.

On a few occasions, the answers in the game are hard to guess, as a result of which players end up looking for clues online. This article contains useful clues to assist such players.

The solution for Wordle #409 rhymes with "oily"

1) The word begins with the letter C

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter Y

The answer for Tuesday is a fairly common word that rhymes with "oily."

Spoiler: The answer for August 2 is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 2 is "coyly."

According to Merriam Webster, coyly is used for behavior "marked by cute, coquettish, or artful playfulness." It can also mean "shrinking from contact or familiarity."

The history of Wordle

The game was made by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle, who created it for his wife Palak Shah. Shah is a quiz enthusiast, and her love for such games became the inspiration behind the puzzle.

The couple collaborated to create a prototype for the game in 2013. They experimented with various word-lengths and number of attempts and eventually settled on five letters. They later asked their friends to review the game, but sadly, it failed to impress the reviewers.

Owing to the negative feedback, they decided to drop the game and pursue other things. Wardle went to work at Reddit and made two successful experiments, Button and Place, for the platform.

Phinky @phinkerton Wordle 408 4/6



🟨 🟩

🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 408 4/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 😀 Wordle 408 4/6⬛🟨⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Wordle was forgotten for almost 10 years before making a return to the couple's life during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent the majority of their free time playing crosswords and other similar games. They decided to update the games and added a few tweaks to make it enjoyable for players. Shah filtered the solution list, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit.

The new version won people over with its simplicity and addictiveness. The game's player base grew with every passing day. Looking at its growth, Wardle decided to release it to the public in October 2021. The game was later bought by the New York Times in January 2022.

Wordle variations for sports lovers

tay @thatlittletown



🟨🟩🟨 🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

weddlegame.com Weddle 135 Hard Mode - 3/10🟨🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Weddle 135 Hard Mode - 3/10⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩🟨⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 weddlegame.com

Wordle has been accepted by many different fandoms, who have altered it to fit their interest. Sports fans have also created versions of the game, based on famous athletic personalities.

Poeltl is the NBA version of the game, named after San Antonio Spurs star Jakob Poeltl. Created by Gabe Danon, the game is based on another sporty spin-off of the game called, Weddle. Weddle is based on NFL players and is named after former NFL athlete Eric Weddle.

Both games require players to recognize sports personalities from their respective sports.

The game has different sections that indicate the athlete's team, conference, division, position, height, age, and jersey number, over green or yellow tiles. Green indicates that a particular feature matches the answer, while yellow means that the user is close to the right answer.

Users get eight chances to recognize their favorite players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far