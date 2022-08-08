Wordle #416 answer for Tuesday, August 9

Wordle updates daily, treating its fans to a new challenge every day. The game was released late last year and took over social media at the beginning of 2022.

Over a million players solved the game at its peak popularity and many of them continue to play it even now, making sure to take some time out from their daily routine to try and crack the puzzle of the day.

Sometimes, when solving the challenge becomes too difficult, players take help from the internet. This article contains hints to help such players.

The solution for Wordle #416 rhymes with "chatty"

1) The word begins with the letter P

2) The word contains the letter T

3) The word contains only one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter Y

The answer for Tuesday is a fairly common word that rhymes with "chatty."

Spoiler: The answer for August 9 is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 9 is "patty."

According to Merriam Webster, a patty is a "small flat cake of chopped food."

The history of Wordle

Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle created the game for his wife, Palak Shah, who loves to play quizzes.

The couple worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their friends to review it for them. However, the reviewers ended up disliking the game and complained that it was filled with absurd words that they didn't know of. Additionally, they could solve as many grids as they wanted, making the game boring.

The negative reviews made the couple shelf the project. It remained forgotten for the next 10 years. During that time, Wardle went on to work for Reddit, where he created Button and Place - both of which were big successes on the platform.

The duo were reminded of their abandoned project during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent most of their free time playing similar games.

They then decided to work on their old project and give it a new lease of life. Shah edited the word list, while Wardle added a one-game per day filter.

This updated version was loved by reviewers. New players started to join the game every day and eventually, a community began to grow around it. Looking at the rising numbers, Wardle decided to make the game public in October 2021.

Wordle blew up on the internet after its public release, impressing the New York Times, which bought the game in January 2022.

What is WordleBot?

A few months after buying the game, the New York Times launched a website called WordleBot. The website was created to give players better insights into the game and how it is played.

The Bot is equipped with an AI that not only recognizes and analyzes a solved grid, but also provides a detailed report regarding it. Additionally, it gives players better words to use at every step and offers the best starting words alongside their success rate percentage.

Players who like to compete with friends can use the website as a tie-breaker. However, one must remember that the AI can only breakdown an already solved game and will not provide hints mid-session.

