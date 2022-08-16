Wordle #424 answer for Wednesday, August 17

Wordle took over the internet during the pandemic, with millions of players visiting the website to try their hand at the quiz. Many users have made the game a part of their daily lives. Some of them even like sharing their results online with friends and comparing their scores.

However, the game can be difficult to solve on some days. On those days, players who like to maintain their winning streak look for helpful clues. This article contains such hints for the game.

The solution for Wordle #424 rhymes with "spice"

1) The word begins with the letter T

2) The word contains the letter W

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter E

The answer for Wednesday is a fairly common word that rhymes with "spice. "

Spoiler: The answer to the August 17 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 17 is "twice."

According to Merriam Webster, twice is used to depict something that has happened "on two occasions" or "two times: in double quantity or degree."

What is the story behind Wordle?

Josh Wardle created the game for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah loves to play quizzes, and this inspired the game. They worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013 and later asked their friends to review it.

Unfortunately, the game didn't go well, and reviewers complained that the game was filled with random and absurd entries. Additionally, they could solve as many grids as they wanted, which made it boring.

The couple dropped the game and forgot about it for nearly 10 years because of these bad reviews. Meanwhile, Wardle started working at Reddit and conceptualized Button and Place for the platform.

They returned to the game during the COVID-19 lockdown. The games reminded them of their old project, and they decided to renew it. To do that, Shah took it upon herself to remove the archaic words from the list, and Wardle added a one-game per day limit.

Their friends and other players loved the new version of the game. Looking at the game's growth, Wardle decided to release it to the public in October 2021.

Wordle was later acquired by the media mogul New York Times, who bought it for a seven-figure price in January 2022.

Moviedle is a movie version of Wordle

Moviedle is a game where players must recognize a movie by looking at its super sped-up version. According to the game's creator, Jeremy Toeman of AugX Labs, the game intends to be a fun version of the puzzle players can enjoy solving. He said:

"Moviedle doesn’t have to be the hardest game. It just has to be fun.”

The puzzle is pretty simple: the game will play a sped-up 1-second video, and players will have to recognize the movie featured in the clip.

The clip will slow down little by little with every wrong or skipped attempt. Players get a total of six attempts; if they fail, they can try the game the next day.

Edited by Sayati Das