Wordle #431 answer for Wednesday, August 24

Wordle was created by Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. While the game was supposed to be a personal project for him and his wife, it ended up becoming a viral phenomenon.

The game was released to the world late last year and only took over social media a few months later. Numerous players made the game a permanent part of their lives, and now solve the quiz regularly.

On days when the solution is difficult to find, many players resort to taking help from the internet. This article consists of clues for Wednesday's game.

The solution for Wordle #431 rhymes with "speedy"

1) The word begins with the letter N

2) The word contains the letter D

3) The word contains a repeating vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter Y

Wednesday's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "speedy."

Spoiler: The answer to the August 24 game is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 24 is "needy."

According to Merriam Webster, being needy is in the position of "being in want." It can also be defined as "wanting affection, attention, or emotional support."

The history of Wordle

Josh Wardle and his wife Palak Shah worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013. They even asked their friends to review it for them, but sadly did not receive the feedback they had hoped for.

Players complained that the game was filled with absurd words for solutions. Additionally, they could play numerous grids in a day, which made the game boring after a while.

Looking at the feedback, the couple decided to shelf the project and focus on other ventures. Wardle went to work at Reddit, where he created Button and Place for the platform.

The game remained in the backseat for almost 10 years before making a comeback into the couple's life during the COVID-19 lockdown, when they started spending a majority of their free time playing quizzes. This reminded them of their old project, and they decided to upgrade it.

After the rework, the game became incredibly addictive and fun. New people kept joining the player base, encouraging Wardle to release the game publicly. Once released, it became so popular that the New York Times decided to buy it for a seven-figure sum in January 2022.

NYT launched WordleBot after acquiring the game

Following the acquisition, The New York Times released a website called WordleBot, which is made to help players understand the game better.

Players can screenshot the games they have played and submit them on the website. The website's AI analyzes the game and scores each individual step. Based on that, players are given helpful tips by the website and provided with better words to enter into the game.

WordleBot also informs people about the best starting words for a game.

Players who like to compete with their friends can even use it as a tie breaker to find the winner.

